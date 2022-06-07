Art, music, and wellness celebrated for a good cause

Imagine eating delicious food, listening to some music and appreciating art on a beautiful June afternoon.
If that sounds like a perfectly pleasant day, then going to the first-ever Pleasantville Day of Art, Music, and Wellness sounds like it was created for you.
The free event, which will take place 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 10, in the Pleasantville Art District between West Jersey Avenue and the Black Horse Pike, will feature music by DJ Ray Tyler, art for sale, murals to be admired and more. One of the highlights of the day will be the unveiling of a new mural at the bus station painted by a local artist. In addition to the murals, the art portion of the festival will feature artwork by Tyrone Hart and Ralph Hunter.
Although this event features art and music, its emphasis is on health programming and will feature community partners and vendors offering free resources for those suffering with mental health issues and substance abuse through social services and community resources. There will also be vendors for health and life insurance.
“Mental health is very important to me,” says Pleasantville Mayor Judy Ward, who says she was excited about the event, particularly the mural unveiling. “We have an issue on Main Street. One of my initiatives was to make an attempt to change the perception of Pleasantville, starting with our Main Street area. There's a lot of mental health and substance abuse that we have on Main Street and that causes some of the problems that we’re having.”
The Music
Jazz musicians Tony Day and the Globe Music Group Music will offer music throughout the day, and a saxophonist performing on Main Street making you feel as if you’re on the streets of New Orleans. The Ideal Studio will also offer a musical message of unity and empowerment.
Day is a Los Angeles native who has toured around the world as a musician and is known as a premier drummer and percussionist who can play almost any genre of music from country to rock to blues to gospel. Although he concentrates on his jazz quartet, he is currently the drummer/percussionist in the South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble and is the band leader of the Across the Globe Music Group, a quartet that performs at everything from weddings to conventions. He is also the music director and bandleader for the Sunday Night Jazz Concerts at Kelsey’s in Atlantic City.
Food and more
Make sure you come to the event hungry because there will be a wide array of food trucks available, and each attendee will receive two complimentary tickets that will be redeemable at a food truck of their choice. Save room for dessert, too, because an ice cream truck will ready to sweeten the day.
Other reasons to attend include giveaways, crafts and games for children of all ages and more.
The event, sponsored by WellCare, Hope Exists, Oceanside 1 Family Success Center, The City of Pleasantville and the Neighborhood Preservation Program, will offer a rain date 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 17.