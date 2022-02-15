 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An incredible lineup of historical exhibits and shows head to Hard Rock for Black History Month
Celebrating Black Culture

An incredible lineup of historical exhibits and shows head to Hard Rock for Black History Month

There are many ways to celebrate Black History Month in South Jersey, as black culture within our area has a rich and interesting history. But this year one of the best spots to dive deep into the celebration is at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City as they will play host to a variety of exhibits, shows and concerts, all designed to pay tribute to this important annual observance.

The ExhibitsThe property has partnered with the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey to present a pop-up museum that will feature two exhibits: “Jackie Robinson: Stealing Home” and “This Little Light of Mine: The Black Church.”

The pop-up museum is free and will run Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 17 to 20, at the entrance of Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy videos, photos and personal memorabilia that pay homage to the first African American professional baseball player and to the rich history of regional black houses of worship.

“We are so excited about the partnership with the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey and to be able to see some of these original artifacts. One of the biggest things that we have focused on here at Hard Rock is education. And we just feel that the more people we educate as far as black achievements and the overall achievements of all races, the better it will be,” says Jim Martin, director of employee/labor relations for Hard Rock Atlantic City.

“Jackie Robinson: Stealing Home” shines a light on one of the most significant black athletes of all time though some incredible historic pieces of memorabilia including Robinson’s bat, glove, cleats and several of his jerseys.

“We’re celebrating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson stealing home, a milestone which took place during his first year with the Brooklyn Dodgers. The exhibit tells the story of Jackie Robinson leaving the Negro League and coming to the Dodgers,” says Ralph Hunter, founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.

While most of us can only appreciate Robinson through old footage and memorabilia, Hunter got to live the experience in person as well.

“I remember as a kid having the opportunity to see Jackie Robinson play in Philadelphia. I was about 8 or 9 years old, and he came to play against the Phillies. So we went to the stadium and sat in the bleachers. And for me, a young black kid, seeing a black man walk out on that field and play baseball … it was unheard of. If you could have only felt my heart beating … it was incredible. And it was even more incredible because he played for the Dodgers, which was like our worst enemy. But there I was, sitting there cheering — not for the Phillies — but for Jackie Robinson.”

A separate exhibit, “This Little Light of Mine: The Black Church” retraces the history of The Great Walkout, a historic event which occurred in 1791 when African Americans who had been worshipping and enduring mistreatment in all-white churches left and started the AME (African Methodist Episcopal) church. Many others would follow as black houses of worship were created all around the region.

“So for this exhibit, we retraced the history all the way back to the 1700s of different black churches in Southern New Jersey that had come about as the result of people walking out of the mainstream church. Churches sprung up over South Jersey – every major church in every denomination that you can think of,” Hunter says.

In addition to the pop-up museum, for Black History Month, Hard Rock will also offer a property-wide tour celebrating African American artists and their musical influences. The self-guided tour will include memorabilia from such legendary artists as Prince, Whitney Houston, Clarence Clemons, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix and James Brown, among others. Those looking to take the tour can scan the QR code on signage throughout the property and instructions for the self-guided tour will be provided.

On Kentucky Avenue

The experience at Hard Rock isn’t just visual either. A musical revue based on Atlantic City’s historic Club Harlem, “On Kentucky Avenue,” will take place 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Sound Waves.

“It’s going to be filled with lots of energy and singing and dancing,” Martin says. “It’s a real tribute to Club Harlem, which of course was a legendary venue in this town. And we literally have the original marquee which will be on display as guests come up the escalator, so it’s going to be almost like they are entering Club Harlem itself.”

The show will include original music and sounds from the 1960s and will showcase acts like Otis Redding, Berry Gordy, the Isley Brothers, Johnny Mercer and others.

5 questions with Kirk Franklin

Grammy Award-winning gospel legend Kirk Franklin will make his debut at Hard Rock 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Etess Arena as yet another celebration of black culture in honor of Black History Month. Franklin has made a name for himself as a choir director and solo artist and has worked with such stars as Bono and Whitney Houston over the course of his career. We had a chance to speak to him in advance of the show about his experiences in the world of gospel music and what it was like working with some of the biggest names in the music industry.

RYAN LOUGHLIN: What was it about gospel music that drew you in initially?

KIRK FRANKLIN: I was adopted when I was 4. The lady that adopted me was 64 years old, and that was her reference point. She would sing gospel songs like “Amazing Grace” around the house, and she really connected to that. At first, my point of interest with music was more about R&B, soul and hip-hop because I was a break dancer when I was younger. It wasn’t until a friend of mine got shot and killed when I was about 15 years old that things changed. That kind of changed the trajectory for me personally. And that opened up the door for me starting my own personal journey into my own faith experience, and gospel music was a big part of that.

RL: Gospel music is obviously very rooted in tradition. Does modern gospel and your approach to it differ from more traditional gospel music?

KF: I think the message of gospel music is what it is, and it’s important to be authentic and very clear about that. And it’s the same with other types of music. You’re not going to have a rapper start talking about flower arrangements. He is going to rap about his experience, and it’s going to be authentic to the culture and community that he is from. So when you are talking about gospel music, it’s very monotheistic and very clear in its nature, and I think that is what makes gospel music gospel music. You can have inspirational music and all these other forms of music that come from the black community, but gospel music is always going to be connected to this monotheistic message that is very unapologetic in both presentation and purpose.

RL: Your first record was the first gospel album to sell more than a million records. What was it like to experience that level of success right out of the gate?

KF: The dichotomy of Christianity and commerce is something that can be a very odd journey. It’s an interesting waltz: Sometimes you step on its feet; and sometimes it steps on yours. And, of course, success like that brings out the old homeboys and homegirls that you wanna take shopping because you feel guilty that you left the hood and they didn’t. I experienced a lot of the same stories that you hear all the time from black and brown people in this industry. Just because I do faith-based music doesn’t alienate me from those same narratives.

RL: You’ve worked with some of the biggest names in music – Whitney Houston, Bono, Mary J Blige and others. Was it intimidating to step into a room with such legends?

KF: Yeah, but I think what made it easier was that these were also people that were fans of the genre. If you watch Aretha Franklin’s movie that came out a couple years ago - from one of her live concerts in the ’70s at her church - if you look who’s in the audience, it’s Mick Jagger! So I found out that all of these icons had been so influenced by this genre. It gave birth to so many pop stars, from Elvis Presley on to today.

RL: Who are your biggest influences – both inside the world of gospel music and out?

KF: I’m very influenced by life. I’m influenced when I see people hurting and when I see people facing challenges. I am influenced by people that fight and argue and by politics and conversations that have to do with socio-economic issues. I have a heart for the marginalized. I am inspired by the heroes of music from Bo Diddley to Stevie Wonder to Yo-Yo Ma and Billie Eilish. I’m a fan of music, and I love music where you can tell it is a pool of the soul. I’m inspired by so many things around me. I find inspiration in so many places and spaces.

Kirk Franklin

Where: Etess Arena at Hard Rock Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

How much: Tickets, priced at $39, $59 and $89 can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com

More info: KirkFranklin.com; HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

On Kentucky Avenue

Where: Sound Waves theater at Hard Rock Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic city

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18; and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19

How much: Tickets, priced at $25 can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com

More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

