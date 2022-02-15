An incredible lineup of historical exhibits and shows head to Hard Rock for Black History Month

There are many ways to celebrate Black History Month in South Jersey, as black culture within our area has a rich and interesting history. But this year one of the best spots to dive deep into the celebration is at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City as they will play host to a variety of exhibits, shows and concerts, all designed to pay tribute to this important annual observance.
The ExhibitsThe property has partnered with the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey to present a pop-up museum that will feature two exhibits: “Jackie Robinson: Stealing Home” and “This Little Light of Mine: The Black Church.”
The pop-up museum is free and will run Thursday to Sunday, Feb. 17 to 20, at the entrance of Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy videos, photos and personal memorabilia that pay homage to the first African American professional baseball player and to the rich history of regional black houses of worship.
“We are so excited about the partnership with the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey and to be able to see some of these original artifacts. One of the biggest things that we have focused on here at Hard Rock is education. And we just feel that the more people we educate as far as black achievements and the overall achievements of all races, the better it will be,” says Jim Martin, director of employee/labor relations for Hard Rock Atlantic City.
“Jackie Robinson: Stealing Home” shines a light on one of the most significant black athletes of all time though some incredible historic pieces of memorabilia including Robinson’s bat, glove, cleats and several of his jerseys.
“We’re celebrating the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson stealing home, a milestone which took place during his first year with the Brooklyn Dodgers. The exhibit tells the story of Jackie Robinson leaving the Negro League and coming to the Dodgers,” says Ralph Hunter, founder of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.
While most of us can only appreciate Robinson through old footage and memorabilia, Hunter got to live the experience in person as well.
“I remember as a kid having the opportunity to see Jackie Robinson play in Philadelphia. I was about 8 or 9 years old, and he came to play against the Phillies. So we went to the stadium and sat in the bleachers. And for me, a young black kid, seeing a black man walk out on that field and play baseball … it was unheard of. If you could have only felt my heart beating … it was incredible. And it was even more incredible because he played for the Dodgers, which was like our worst enemy. But there I was, sitting there cheering — not for the Phillies — but for Jackie Robinson.”
A separate exhibit, “This Little Light of Mine: The Black Church” retraces the history of The Great Walkout, a historic event which occurred in 1791 when African Americans who had been worshipping and enduring mistreatment in all-white churches left and started the AME (African Methodist Episcopal) church. Many others would follow as black houses of worship were created all around the region.
“So for this exhibit, we retraced the history all the way back to the 1700s of different black churches in Southern New Jersey that had come about as the result of people walking out of the mainstream church. Churches sprung up over South Jersey – every major church in every denomination that you can think of,” Hunter says.
In addition to the pop-up museum, for Black History Month, Hard Rock will also offer a property-wide tour celebrating African American artists and their musical influences. The self-guided tour will include memorabilia from such legendary artists as Prince, Whitney Houston, Clarence Clemons, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix and James Brown, among others. Those looking to take the tour can scan the QR code on signage throughout the property and instructions for the self-guided tour will be provided.