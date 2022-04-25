All you need to know about Ocean’s Draft Day Party

The month of April doesn’t offer a lot to get excited about as far as NFL football action is concerned, but there is one event that is an absolute can’t miss for diehard fans, and that is Draft Day. You could sit home and watch to see which players your favorite team picks up, but this year Topgolf Swing Suite at Ocean Casino will offer a far more exciting way to take in the action as they present their 2022 Live Broadcast and Draft Celebration.
Beginning 4 p.m. Thursday, April 28, the event will feature pre-draft broadcast coverage with The National Football Show hosted by Dan Sileo as well as live draft coverage running from 8 p.m. to midnight. Attendees will hear expert analysis from Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, Rob Ellis and Devan Kaney as well as insider John McMullen, who will report from the Philly War Room at the Nova Care Complex. Special guests Dan Sileo, Clay Harbor and Gary Cobb will also be in attendance on Thursday evening.
Live coverage continues Friday, April 29, from Ocean Casino Resort with Barrett Brooks, Dan Sileo/The National Football Show, Gary Cobb, Clay Harbor, Marc Farzetta, Devan Kaney and more. Coverage will be broadcast exclusively across the JAKIB Media Network, on 6abc.com and all digital networks, including Apple-TV, Roku-TV, Android-TV and Fire-TV.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with JAKIB Media and 6ABC to throw an exclusive Draft Day Party here at Ocean,” says Kelly Burke, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Ocean Casino Resort. “As we look forward to the opening of The Gallery Bar Book & Games, making its debut this summer, we thought Topgolf would be the perfect location to host the live broadcast where guests will have the opportunity to enjoy food and beverage specials, win prizes and interact with Philadelphia sports personalities.”
The event will include live music plus food and drink deals, including a special Draft Day Wallbanger cocktail made with Stateside Vodka, Galliano Liqueur and a splash of orange juice for $12. Those who love a good happy hour are in luck as well, as Topgolf’s all day happy hour will be in full effect throughout the event and will feature $2 well shots, $3 domestic beers and $5 boilermakers, Moscow mules, Three Olives drinks and rum punches, plus select apps will be half off.
Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. For more info go to TheOceanAC.com.