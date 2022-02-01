All Elite Wrestling bodyslams its way into Boardwalk Hall

For much of the last four decades, professional wrestling has been synonymous worldwide with one organization – the WWE. Formerly known as the WWF, Vince McMahon reinvented pro wrestling in the mid ’80s by assembling a roster of top talent, pilfering from rival promotions in what was then a regionally divided form of sports entertainment. He created a massive brand with larger than life stars such as Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and Macho Man Randy Savage. His annual Wrestlemania pay-per-view events broke records for attendance and thrilled audiences worldwide as McMahon’s vision became a cultural phenomenon.
Its cartoonish, mostly kid-friendly style of entertainment morphed several times over the years, and its popularity ebbed and flowed, but other than a brief period in the late ’90s when rival promotion WCW began to gain some traction, nobody has ever really been a serious challenger to the WWE.
Until now.
All Elite Wrestling — or AEW as it’s commonly known — a wrestling alliance founded by Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner Tony Kahn, has started to nip at the heels of the WWE. Despite being a relatively new brand – it debuted in 2019 – they have managed to secure a lineup of over 100 stars such as Kenny Omega, Dr. Britt Baker, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Hangman Adam Page, The Hardy Boys, Malakai Black, and old-school legends like Sting, Chris Jericho and CM Punk, who came out of retirement to join AEW. The promotion has scored big numbers of viewers for both their weekly TV shows “Dynamite” and “Rampage,” which air on TBS and TNT, respectively, and from their many pay-per-view events.
The result is that AEW is now the second largest wrestling promotion in the United States, and it’s bringing its “Dynamite” and “Rampage” brands to South Jersey for one incredible night 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
I spoke with Chris Harrington, senior vice president of business strategy for All Elite Wrestling, to get an inside look at the reasons for AEW’s remarkable success as well as what fans might see at the big show this week.
RYAN LOUGHLIN: Other wrestling groups in the past have tried to challenge the WWE and fell short. What makes AEW different, and how have you convinced wrestling fans to give another promotion a chance?
CHRIS HARRINGTON: Tony Kahn has always been such a huge wrestling fan, and it shows in everything that AEW does. From the beginning, Tony presented this vision of a company where wrestlers would be able to perform matches with a modern style and to cut promos that were authentic to who they are. And that was the vision that attracted the free agents from the beginning — guys like Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. And that continued commitment has helped us get tremendous talent from around the world and produce exceptional shows that speak to the audience from unique locations. No one thought that CM Punk would come back to wrestling, but when he saw what we were doing at AEW he said, “There’s something special here.”
Authenticity has always been one of our hallmarks. We didn’t have a big marketing campaign or anything else (at the beginning). All we had was social media and the characters themselves, and that was enough to sell the first pay-per-view and get people invested in what we were doing. And the other aspect is choice. In the entertainment world, we don’t have just one successful sitcom or one successful reality TV show. We have many. And there doesn’t have to only be one successful wrestling promotion. There can be choices.
RL: Pro wrestling has gone through so many different phases, from the cartoonish characters of the ’80s to the attitude era and extreme wrestling — all of which were marketed to different fan bases. What type of fan is AEW aimed toward?
CH: Wrestling is like the circus, you want something for everybody. You want the strongmen, the clowns and the acrobats, and AEW always delivers on that. We always guarantee that you are going to see a lot of terrific wrestling matches and plenty of action. It’s a mix of everything as far as what we are going to have at a show. You’ll typically see a lot of young people in their 20s and 30s, but we have something for everybody.
RL: What matchup are you most looking forward to at Boardwalk Hall?
CH: Lance Archer is going to be wrestling for the world title against Adam Page at the show, and that is really exciting. A guy like Adam Page just embodies what is so great about AEW. He is someone who has stepped up to the plate and brought a character to television that very few people have seen before. He talks about mental health and being a new parent and the stresses and the excitement of being in this profession at the same time and the challenges of being a champion.
And then you have a guy like Lance Archer who is 6-foot-8. He’s the murder hawk monster and is being coached by the legendary Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and he’s full of cunning and tricks. There is a lot for Page to be worried about.
RL: A lot of kids dream about becoming a pro wrestler. What does it take to make it in this business?
CH: The first thing is passion. You have to be willing to work as hard as it’s going to take to be successful. We live in an era where people have the opportunity to learn how to be wrestlers, so a lot of our new wrestlers have gone to some of the accredited wrestling schools throughout the nation. There is The Nightmare Factory down in Atlanta, and that’s been a place where we have found a lot of our people. And what I will say is that everybody earns it. Every wrestler has to come up with the best way to present themselves, they need to create characters that are compelling, they need to work a lot on their physicality and athleticism, but, more than anything, we find that the ones who are really passionate about wrestling connect with people both in and out of the ring.
RL: Of all the wrestlers in AEW, which would you definitely not want to run into in a dark alley?
CH: Oh wow! I would say Malakai Black is probably one of the most intimidating people that you can possibly imagine, and he is an incredible kickboxer in addition to being a professional wrestler. I would never ever want to be on his wrong side, and I especially never want to be anywhere that I can’t run away!