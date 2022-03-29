Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell shows solo side at Borgata

It took 19 years and a long hiatus caused by COVID, but Alice in Chains founder, guitarist and singer Jerry Cantrell finally released “Brighten,” his first solo album since “Degradation Trip, Volumes 1 & 2.”
But by the sounds of his first three singles — “Atone,” “Siren Song” and the title track – the wait was well worth it.
Cantrell, 56, will bring his solo band to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s intimate Music Box 9 p.m. Saturday, April 2, ahead of his late summer/fall tour with the band that made him a superstar. On his solo tour at Borgata, Cantrell will perform songs from his solo and Alice in Chains catalog. He took the time to talk about the new album, breaking out on tour after a two-year hiatus and more.
SCOTT CRONICK: What’s it like being back on the road after such a long hiatus?
JERRY CANTRELL: It’s a little overwhelming, but in a very positive way. It’s all good. Part of it is second nature. Shows are cool, and the crowds are great. We just haven’t played a show in two years. You can rehearse your ass off – and we did; we worked really hard for two weeks before the tour – but when it comes to game time, it’s another animal.
SC: Is it a whole different world touring right now?
JC: It is. It’s not as extreme as it was in the early part of people going out and touring. All of us — or the majority of us — are vaccinated, and you just have to keep it tight with the group. It’s a known entity it will happen eventually, but you just have to roll with it. It’s a new bump in the road.
SC: Did you hold back intentionally until now?
JC: I put this new record out in October, and that was even a late release on the record. I wanted it out way earlier than that. We got pushed back and then thought maybe we would push it to this year to give us time and see how this s—-t shakes out. So, it was really good learning form my cohorts who went out ahead of me how to go about it and how they are doing it. And that goes for Alice, as well: We wanted to be touring, but we thought it was better to play it safe, and I’m glad we did.
SC: Let’s talk about “Brighten.” A lot of critics are saying it’s a more positive record. Is it coming from a different place than past albums?
JC: I think every record you’re coming from a different place. That’s the goal, so it’s nice to hear that. It definitely has its own feel. It had a turbulent start to make it – every record is a struggle — and the whole COVID thing definitely influenced this record like it influenced everyone else’s lives.
On the positive side, I think (COVID) made it a better record. I got three more friends who are amazing musicians who came to be part of the team: (Guns ’N Roses bassist) Duff McKagan, (Paul McCartney drummer) Abe Laboriel Jr. and (Grapes of Wrath keyboardist) Vincent Jones. They were not slated to be on the record, but since we had the time, we started talking. It was suggested we needed another drummer on the record – not to dis (Cantrell drummer) Gil (Sharone), who killed it on the record, too – but it was like the ’70s records where they had multiple drummers and different feels, and some of these songs had more of Abe’s feel. I was like, “Call him up! I would love that!”
I called Duff and said, “I know you’re not working cause I’m not working … wanna come over and help play some tunes,” and he said, “Yeah, that’s cool.”
And Vincent’s contribution to the record is amazing. It didn’t have the heavy keys that are on it now, and once he got involved it sounded even greater.
SC: It’s pretty amazing that no matter how much you think you have a song locked in, it changes with a band.
JC: That’s the case always. It gets elevated by the personalities and the talent around you making it. None of the ideas you ever heard on a record are as good in demo form when I am home sketching songs and playing bass myself, and I have a drum machine trying to work out the structure of the parts. They always reach much higher heights because of the people you play and record with … in Alice and on my solo records, as well.
SC: You said it’s amazing an album ever gets done.
JC: It always surprises me, and I am always surprised by the result. I never go in thinking I am making this kind of record, or I am going to write this kind of song. It has to be organic and come natural. And when you are working that way, it’s a little more terrifying because you have no idea. But all you have to do is follow where it leads. Listen to where it wants to be, not where you want it to be.
SC: You are playing a lot of Alice songs on tour along with your solo stuff, right?
JC: I am playing the songs I wrote, and I wrote a lot of songs. I am really proud of that music, and it’s really kind of cool because it’s not Alice … so it’s cool to play them in a way they don’t get played in Alice. I have five guys who sing like birds in this band, and pretty much everyone is a ripping guitar player. The band has kind of a classic, rock ’n’ roll sound with keys and some strings and definitely a throwback vibe. Being able to play these songs that I have played before played in a way I never played them before is kind of cool. I am playing songs from all eras of my career, and I had a pretty good f—-ing run!
SC: There is certainly a black cloud hanging over music with the death of Taylor Hawkins from the Foo Fighters.
JC: It’s always sad to see someone go before what you think their time is. I am lucky to have known the guy. He was an amazing person before we were talking about what a great musician he was. I guess the lesson is enjoy what you got and the people you have in your life because none of us have an endless clock. Try to live life to the fullest, and I know that he did.