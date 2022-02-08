‘AGT’ star brings velvet voice to Resorts

In 2016, at the ripe old age of 20, Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti stepped on to the stage of the hit reality TV show “America’s Got Talent” and proceeded to wow the panel of celebrity judges with his old-school crooner style and Sinatra-esque voice.
A humble Italian-American from Bethpage, N.Y., with a larger than life personality and stage presence, he went on to be a grand finalist on the show and has since toured the world, with an upcoming appearance in Atlantic City set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Resorts Casino Hotel.
I spoke with Valentinetti recently about his days on “AGT,” how he got there and how he keeps his voice so velvety smooth.
RYAN LOUGHLIN: Being that you were born long after its heyday, why do you think you gravitated toward old-school crooner style music?
SAL VALINTINETTI: I was always around it growing up. So many of those crooners were such heroes in my Italian-American household. That music was what we listened to. I especially got into it when my grandmother passed away. The music was what I had to remember her by, so I would listen to it all the time. And I really fell in love with it then.
RL: What type of music do you listen to when you are offstage?
SV: Everything! I love music. I’ll even perform different types of music from time to time – especially when the audience asks for the third or fourth encore. I listen to everything from classical music to classic rock to the blues, disco, R&B, hip-hop and stuff off of today’s Top 40 chart.
RL: You became famous for your appearances on “America’s Got Talent” – was that a completely nerve-wracking experience?
SV: Tremendously so. I mean you are about to be onstage in front of dozens of cameras, and behind those camera are millions of people at home watching you. Every move, every note, everyone’s listening and everyone’s watching. It’s terrifying! Once you get out there and once you start doing your thing, all of that goes away though. But even now, I’m still nervous before every show.
RL: How did you end up on that show in the first place?
SV: Well, it was a process. You’ve gotta audition. First, you go up in front of an associate producer, and they decide whether you’ve got what it takes and whether they want to put their name behind you and take it to the executive producers. You go through that process and, if you are lucky, eventually you get a call to go and audition in front of the judges. And that is when your fate is sealed.
RL: That must have been an incredibly exciting phone call to receive.
SV: It was. I remember it was mid-January, and I got the call saying that they wanted me to fly out to California (to be on the show). And my next four phone calls were to my aunts and uncles and cousins, asking them, ‘Hey! do you want to go to California with me???” Most of them said, “Yes!”
RL: You are best known for your incredible renditions of classic songs. Do you ever write music yourself?
SV: I do have some original music out. As a matter of fact, our original song “Without Love” was nominated for a Grammy at the most recent awards. And although we didn’t come home with a statue, it was pretty exciting to get a nod on something different. Taking a chance and actually having something come of it — it’s kind of like auditioning for a hit reality TV show. (laughs)
RL: With a nickname like “The Voice,” obviously your voice is crucial to what you do. How do you keep it in peak condition?
SV: I try to get lessons and some pointers as often as possible. As a singer, it’s kinda the same as with a bodybuilder or a racecar driver. You might adopt some bad habits that might affect your performance. And you need someone to kind of put you back on the right track and adjust those bad habits to keep your performance at peak levels.
RL: What can fans expect from your upcoming show at Resorts?
SV: They can expect some of the best arrangements they have ever heard of songs that they know and love. I try to change stuff up as much as possible, because if I didn’t I would probably go insane. So it’s full of fresh arrangements, and it’s a lot of fun. I’m up there to have a good time. This is what I most love to do in the whole world – more than breathing, more than eating. This is my true passion in life.