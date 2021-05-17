After long hiatus, Borgata Comedy Club set to reopen with Nathan Macintosh and other top comics

After more than a year of going dark, The Borgata Comedy Club at the Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is finally back. Beginning 9 p.m. Thursday, May 20, the first round of shows are set to begin with performances from some of the top comics from around the country. One of those who will help kick things off is New York-based comedian Nathan Macintosh, who comes in for three nights of shows from Thursday through Saturday, May 20 to 22. We spoke to him about his thoughts on Zoom gigs, his return to the Borgata and what it takes to make or break a comedian in 2021.
Atlantic City Weekly: What turned you on to comedy originally?
Nathan Macintosh: My mom was always really into stand-up comedy, so it was always on in the house when I was growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
ACW: You are currently based in New York. How did you end up there?
NM: This is always where I wanted to live, and for stand-up it’s sort of THE place to be. A lot of comedians I like are from here, too.
ACW: When you write, do you like to work out every beat of a joke, or do you prefer to keep things looser?
NM: I’ve never just written something and thought, “Oh, that’s done, it doesn’t need to be seen by a human being.” I like to get up on stage and work stuff out in front of people.
ACW: You dabble in everything from blogs to podcasts to sketch comedy in addition to stand-up. How important do you think it is for a comic to use a variety of mediums?
NM: I think it’s pretty important. Honestly, I don’t think anybody cares about comedians or comedy. I don’t even think anybody likes jokes. People seem to just like certain people. They like people and they will go see people. And the way now for people to see you is online via social media, YouTube and all of that.
ACW: You have appeared on “The Tonight Show” and similar television programs. Do you think that late-night talk shows still have the power to make or break a comedian’s career the way they once did?
NM: No, I think it’s pretty safe to say that they don’t. But a lot of people now think that the big podcasts have the same sort of power that “The Tonight Show” would have had years ago.
ACW: Who were your biggest influences?
NM: I’m sure people get so tired of hearing the same names, but I liked Carlin, Kinnison, Chris Rock …
ACW: What is it about Carlin? It seems like his name gets mentioned by almost every modern comedian as a big influence. What is it about his material that connects with you?
NM: I think it’s equal parts his material and how he presented it. To me, he is just very smart. The first time I saw his stand-up I was about 12, and a lot of the material went over my head, but because of the way he delivered it, I still found it funny.
ACW: What’s the worst gig you have had to do since the pandemic began?
NM: I did one Zoom show and retired. That was absolutely it for me and Zoom. There is something about telling jokes through a computer in your own house that is 100 percent awful. It’s just truly awful. The first comedian who decided to do a show on Zoom should go to jail.
ACW: So it’s safe to say you are happy to be back at more traditional venues like Borgata Comedy Club?
NM: What’s funny is that the last time I was at the Borgata was the last week right before everything closed. Me and my friend were doing the shows together, and I kept telling him. “I don’t think we’re going to make it through the end of the week,” and he kept saying, “No, we’ll be fine.” And right after that we were walking through the casino floor and they announced that the NBA was shutting down. We knew that was it. So yeah, it’s great to be back.
The show must go on
The return of live entertainment at Borgata is yet another ray of light at the end of the pandemic’s long, dark tunnel. It also gives promise for the summer of 2021 in Atlantic City, as the more shows that take place, the more visitors return and the closer things get to some sense of normalcy. But the Borgata Comedy Club’s reopening is of particular significance because it literally gives people a reason to smile and laugh – two things that have been in short supply since this nightmare began.
“Since its inception in 2004, Borgata Comedy Club has grown into an area staple with a loyal following from both our local community and visitors alike who come to Atlantic City to be entertained. It’s been over a year since we had to close the club’s doors. As we begin to open back up, slowly and safely, we are ready to reintroduce live entertainment and welcome back team members and guests to our beloved venue,” says Melonie Johnson, president & COO of Borgata.
And while things are returning to normal, guests can rest assured that safety is still a major priority, as all shows at Borgata Comedy Club are currently limited to 50 percent of the room’s capacity with a maximum audience of 250 guests, physically distanced at 6 feet between parties.
Shows at Borgata Comedy Club at the Music Box run 9 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com