Absecon Lighthouse welcomes all to its annual Spring Festival

One of the most enjoyable things about this time of year is that the mild weather of spring means a variety of fun outdoor events and festivals return to South Jersey. Of course the temps this spring have been a bit colder than normal, but with each week they improve ever so slightly and give us more reason to want to step outside and enjoy the season.
One event welcoming the arrival of spring itself is the Absecon Lighthouse Spring Festival, a free fundraiser for the Lighthouse which takes place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7, on the grounds of the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City.
If the Spring Festival name sounds new to you, that’s because last year it was known as the “Light & Sound Healing Arts Festival.” For 2022, they opted for a less new-agey sounding name, so people would understand that it was an event to be enjoyed by everyone.
“We wanted to expand the event in terms of vendors and attract a broader audience. And the other reason for the name change is because last year there was a light show on the lighthouse itself, but this year the festival will be ending before dark, so there will be no light show involved. Spring also seems more encompassing of everything, and the new name broadens the whole horizon of the event,” says Jean Muchanic, executive director for Absecon Lighthouse.
The sceneThe Spring Festival is unique in its scope in that guests can enjoy less traditional festival activities throughout the day such as yoga, meditation, drum circles and wellness workshops.
Over 40 vendors will be on site, selling a wide variety of items such as handcrafted purses, jewelry, home décor, clothing, crystals, charms, gem stones, soaps, candles, hair accessories, healing products, incense, sage, art, wellness products and more. There will also be onsite tarot card readers, should you be curious about your fortune.
Music lovers will be pleased to find performances from live bands, including Kind Magma, Cassius Kirk, See What Happens, Jacob Evan Smith and Debbie Bennett & Friends.
The festival will culminate in the afternoon with a Sound Bath meditation experience, where crystal singing bowls will be played using the lighthouse tower as a natural sound amplifier. During this meditation, guests are invited to relax on a blanket or yoga mat to experience the healing sound vibrations emanating from the lighthouse.
For kidsThe festival is family friendly as well, with an officially dedicated “Mindful Kids Corner” on the property which will feature dancing, bubbles, sidewalk chalk and arts and crafts activities for the children as well as face painting.
Pack a lunchUnlike many traditional festivals in the area, the Spring Festival is not focused on packing the location with carnival-style food trucks serving up deep fried Twinkies and the like. But that begs the question of what to do when you get hungry?
“What we are really trying to encourage this year is for people to pack a lunch, and bring a blanket and lawn chairs and spend some time enjoying the grounds,” Muchanic says. “Last year many people came to the festival who had never been to Absecon Lighthouse before and didn’t realize how expansive our lawn area is. We had so many people say ‘oh, I wish we packed a picnic,’ so we hope people remember to do that this year.”
The Rose SponsorshipBeing that the Spring Festival falls on the same weekend as Mother’s Day, Muchanic and her team at the Absecon Lighthouse have come up with a special way to honor the moms in your life. It’s called the Rose Sponsorship and it includes two tickets to climb the lighthouse plus a personal message of your choosing for the special woman in your life which will be displayed in the museum area during the Festival on Saturday and on Mother’s Day on Sunday. Cost of the Rose Sponsorship is $100.
“It’s the perfect Mother’s Day gift for human moms, fur moms, plant moms, dads who are moms and all the moms,” Mechanic says.