A weekend full of firefighting fun

Over 500 firefighter associations made up of around 56,000 firefighters from all over the state of New Jersey will head to the Wildwoods for the annual State Firemen’s Convention, hosted by New Jersey State Firemen’s Association and held at The Wildwood Convention Center.
This three-day convention is only open to firefighters, but has been an annual tradition in Wildwood for more than 30 years, and continues to be a popular event. The purpose is to bring all the firefighters in the state together, allow them to help each other and create relationships between the firefighters and the association.
The convention also serves as a way to explain the different programs offered by the Association to firefighters.
“This convention really just brings people together, creates fellowship between the different groups, helps bring everyone’s different ideas together. It also reminds them of the association’s purpose and explains all the programs we offer to help firefighters who are in need of it,” says Rob Ordway, president of the New Jersey State Firemen’s Association.
Due to the mass amount of firefighters who are present during this convention, there is no space for the public to join, but fear not as there will be plenty of firefighting fun for all this weekend as well.
The 5 Mile Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Association will host a Firemen’s Parade and a New Jersey State Fire Expo along the streets in Wildwood this weekend.
The State Firemen’s Convention and these other two events are in conjunction with each other, but run by two different associations. The first convention was held in 1975 and the 5 Mile Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Association was formed the following year.
In the Wildwoods, there are six volunteer fire companies, Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company, West Wildwood Volunteer Fire Company, Pine Avenue Volunteer Fire Company, Holly Beach Volunteer Fire Company, North Wildwood 15th Street Volunteer Fire Company and Anglesea Volunteer Fire Company.
These six companies make up the 5 Mile Beach Volunteer Association and run this weekend’s other two events.
The Expo runs from Montgomery Avenue to Rio Grande Avenue, and vendors will be lined up along the streets Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Attendees can look forward to five full blocks full of trucks, ambulances, support vehicles and just about every piece of fire or rescue tools one would need, all for sale.
Wildwood’s show sells more fire equipment and tools than any other and fire venders for this show come from all over the country.
“It’s a lot of work to put on, but my favorite part is just getting to greet the firemen who come from all over. It’s a great weekend not just because of the convention, expo and the parade but also because of Wildwood, with the beach and just the town in general,” says Dave Thompson, President of the 5 Mile Beach Volunteer Firemen’s Association.
The parade
Saturday will also offer family fun in the form of The Firemen’s Memorial Parade which kicks off at 2 p.m.
The parade runs along New Jersey Avenue, from Cresse Avenue in Wildwood Crest, proceeding north to 26th Avenue in North Wildwood.
Fire trucks, ambulances, firefighters and more will parade down the streets as hundreds of people flock to enjoy a perfect finale to the firefighter’s weekend.
For more information, go to NJFireExpo.com or WildwoodsNJ.com.