A roundup of what’s going down all around

by ryan loughlin
Looking for stuff to get out and do now that summer has waved goodbye? Read on to find out what’s happening in and around South Jersey this week.
Walking for a Cause
As part of National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, Spread the Love Foundation — a nonprofit organization that provides educational programming for youth and adults in the community — has planned a Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Walk beginning 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, on the Ventnor Boardwalk at Newport Avenue. The required donation to participate in the walk is $10 and includes a sunflower and wristband. The event is rain or shine and all COVID regulations and restrictions apply. For more information, email info.spreadthelove@gmail.com.
WheatonArts reopens
WheatonArts in Millville will move forward with the first phase of their public reopening, as The Museum of American Glass, Down Jersey Folklife Center, and the museum stores will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The grounds and the museum stores will be walk-in (non-ticket) accessible for those coming exclusively to shop or stroll.
The Artist Studios and GateHouse Cafe will remain closed for the time being. Due to size restrictions on outdoor gatherings, there will be no special events or facility rentals. Education programs, special events, docent tours and group visits are also canceled until further notice. To visit The Museum of American Glass or Down Jersey Folklife Center, guests are required to reserve advanced timed tickets online scheduled every half hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. WheatonArts is located at 1501 Glasstown Road in MIllville. For more info, go to WheatonArts.org.
East Lynne Theater Company presents ‘The Woodhull Project’
For those who prefer the comforts of home, the Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents “The Woodhull Project” to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Written and performed by Emma Palzere-Rae, this one-woman play explores the life of Victoria Woodhull, who ran for President of the United States in 1872, through a contemporary lens. Woodhull appears today wondering if she has left any legacy. Flashbacks of her life, coupled with her commentary, explore how we can make a better world.
“The Woodhull Project” premieres on ELTC’s YouTube channel 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and will be available until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. It is being offered for free, but donations are gratefully accepted. Go to EastLynneTheater.org for more info.
SOMA rounds out 2020
SOMA NewArt Gallery in Cape May will present its fifth and final art exhibition of the 2020 season, featuring three regional solo artists — Larry Francis, Sam Donovan, and Elise Bond. In Gallery One will be Larry Francis’ ‘Morning Into Night’ exhibit, Sam Donovan’s ‘Out of the Mist’ will be in Gallery Two and Elise Bond’s ‘Return of the Crown’ will be in Gallery Three. Each exhibit will feature a series of new paintings from each artist. The exhibition will run through Sunday, Nov. 1. SOMA NewArt Gallery is located at 31 Perry Street in Cape May. Go to SomaGallery.net for more info.