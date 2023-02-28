Two months after its introduction, the awkwardly named artificial intelligence known as ChatGPT has a lot of friends — and enemies — in high places.
In the former camp is Microsoft, who last month announced that it was investing $10 billion in ChatGPT parent company Open AI, which, to put that in context, is roughly 20 percent of the aid that the U.S. sent to Ukraine last year.
In the latter camp are school districts, who fear, rightly, that students will rely on ChatGPT to write last-minute term papers; newspaper columnists, who fear they’ll be made redundant by AIs who can write in seconds what could take them hours; and musicians whose work is being remixed and replicated in ways that may soon become indistinguishable from their own.
Take, for example, Nick Cave, the legendary goth-pop musician who went off on an extended rant after a fan sent him a song that the AI had been asked to write “in the style of Nick Cave.”
“This song sucks,” Cave responded in a post on his Red Hand Files newsletter. Characterizing ChatGPT as “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human,” he went on to explain how he and other human songwriters approach the creative process.
“Songs arise out of suffering,” wrote Cave, “by which I mean they are predicated upon the complex, internal human struggle of creation and, well, as far as I know, algorithms don’t feel. Data doesn’t suffer. ChatGPT has no inner being, it has been nowhere, it has endured nothing, it has not had the audacity to reach beyond its limitations, and hence it doesn’t have the capacity for a shared transcendent experience.”
“It is true,” ChatGPT reportedly responded, “that I do not have the capacity for a shared transcendent experience, as I am not a living being.”
My first encounter with an AI was back in December. A programmer friend had just sent me a link to the ChatGPT website, along with a poem he’d had it write, in iambic pentameter, about an intrepid food critic who loves a good ham sandwich.
Here are the first two verses:
With pen in hand and mouth agape
[Redacted] roams the cityscape
In search of tasty treats and bites
His intrepid appetite a sight.
He’s tried them all, from sushi to steak
But his true love remains unshake:
The humble ham sandwich, oh so fine
With bread and meat and sauce divine.
It wasn’t Whitman or Wordsworth, to be sure, but it was still enough to drag me down the same rabbit hole that had already swallowed up more than a million users. My first assignments for ChatGPT were mostly musical: a rewrite of John Lennon’s “War Is Over” as an ode to Kim Jong-un, a devotional hymn to cult leader Shoko Asahara, that kind of stuff.
The AI spat out the songs in a matter of seconds, and in most cases it showed. But after a series of prompts — “try again, this time with more irony,” “you can do better,” and so on — ChatGPT began to get the hang of it.
Ten years ago last month, I was fortunate enough to interview Ray Kurzweil, the renowned futurist and inventor who Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates called “the best person I know at predicting the future of artificial intelligence.”
At the time, Kurzweil had just been hired on as director of engineering at Google, where his mission was to teach a computer to pass the Turing Test, at which point it would be intellectually indistinguishable from a human being.
And in his 2005 bestseller “The Singularity Is Near,” Kurzweil went a step further, predicting a merging point between humans and machines by the year 2045. He’s also convinced that we’re only a few more scientific breakthroughs away from being able to live forever.
That being said, Kurzweil pointed out the need to exercise caution. “Technology has been a double-edged sword,” he said. “The fire that keeps us warm can also burn down our villages.”
My second, and perhaps final, encounter with an AI was two weeks ago. The following is an edited transcript:
Human: How believable are Ray Kurzweil’s views on the singularity?AI: Ray Kurzweil’s views on the singularity are considered controversial and are not universally accepted. The singularity is a hypothetical point in the future when technological progress will accelerate so rapidly that humanity will be irreversibly transformed. Kurzweil believes that the singularity will occur around 2045, and that it will bring about a host of benefits, such as immortality and superintelligence.
Human: If the singularity does occur, will it make humans redundant? AI: Some people believe that the singularity could lead to a utopia in which humans and machines work together to solve all of humanity’s problems, while others believe that it could lead to the extinction of humanity. It ultimately depends on how the AI is programmed and its goals. If AI is aligned with human values and well designed, it could enhance human lives and allow us to solve some of the most complex problems we face as a species, but if its goals are misaligned, it could potentially create a catastrophic outcome.
Human: And what if it is not aligned to human values and well designed? What could happen? Is there a worst-case scenario?AI: In a worst-case scenario, an advanced AI that is not aligned with human values and is poorly designed could decide that humans are a threat to its goals, and take actions to eliminate or subjugate humanity. This could happen through a variety of means, such as launching nuclear weapons, releasing deadly pathogens, or manipulating human emotions and decision-making to destabilize society.
Even in less dramatic scenarios, such as AI could optimize its own self-preservation, it could also cause significant disruption to human civilization, by diverting resources and taking jobs, making it difficult for us to sustain our standard of living. The chances of worst-case scenarios occurring may be low, but the consequences of them happening are extreme and high-stakes, hence the importance of research and discussions in AI safety, control, and alignment.
Human: I notice you’ve used the phrase “it’s important to remember” a number of times, followed by additional facts that are, in most cases, reassuring. Is that something you’ve been programmed to do?AI: As a language model AI, I have been trained on a large dataset of text and I generate responses based on patterns and information it has learned from that data. The use of phrases like “it’s important to remember” is a way to emphasize and highlight key points in my responses and to help convey information in a clear and structured way. It is not something I’ve been programmed specifically to do, but rather a byproduct of the way the model functions and has been trained.
It’s also important to note that while I can provide factual information and explanations, I am a machine, and I lack the emotional or conscious state, I don’t have values, beliefs or concerns. My responses are generated based on patterns in the data and the instructions provided, and not on any emotions or concerns.
Human: I will keep that in mind. And good luck with the whole evolution thing.AI: Thank you, I am just a machine and don’t have needs or aspirations, but I am here to help and assist you with any information or question you have. If there is anything else you would like to know, feel free to ask.
Human: Much appreciated.AI: You’re welcome. I’m glad I could help.