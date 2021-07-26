A look at area golf in a ‘new age’

Here’s a “Back Nine” overview for the second half of the golf season.
We are, figuratively speaking, “at the turn.” Four good months in and there are at least four good months left this year. A mild December would make five.
It’s a new age because courses are filled to capacity, especially with newcomers learning the game. Golf has grown beyond its COVID-19 emotional antidote role from last year and has become a hot ticket, almost everywhere.
Players have figured out most of the access secrets. Many courses book online with dynamic pricing, so players can influence rates with time flexibility. And everyone figured out that the midweek, midday slot wasn’t crowded, but leagues and groups like first responders have been targeted by the clubs for that.
Here is a “9-hole sampler’ regarding updated rules, advice from area golf professionals and first-person observations as golf hits the late-summer months and approaches fall.
Hole No. 1: Lost Balls, The Three Minute RuleThis was reduced from five minutes by the USGA two years ago and is especially helpful for golfers regarding heavy-wooded areas, tight doglegs and hitting the ball over water. If you don’t find the shot within 1 minute, odds are you won’t in 3, and that you won’t be happy even if you do. Some players, if they are not competing in a match, may agree to simply waive penalties and just drop another ball, unless it is obviously buried deep in the woods or in water. Keep this in mind in the fall, too. Once the leaves come down, players can lose a ball right in the middle of the fairway. A 230-yard drive right down the middle and you can’t find it? It happens more than one would think.This would be another good occasion to relax strict rules.
Hole No. 2:
Club-Length ruleDropping the ball in a “relief” situation, a golfer typically takes a drop after hitting a ball into an area he can’t play another shot from, like a golf-cart path. The relief, placing the ball into a playable area no closer to the hole, is usually one or two club lengths. In this case, a club length is defined as the longest club in the bag. It’s usually the driver.
Hole No. 3:
The No-Touch RuleNo, this isn’t a penalty for hitting an NFL receiver beyond 5 yards; it pertains to bunkers. You may now move impediments from near the ball but you still can’t “ground the club” by making contact with the sand on your practice swing. Strict, huh? Speaking of sand, it’s always good to rake the traps, removing your footprint out of consideration for the next player to go in there. Part 2 of this rule: If you accidentally make contact with your ball on the green, there’s no penalty now. Until two years ago, there was.
Hole No. 4:
The value of practicePlayers will develop muscle memory by playing fairly often. It’s a good idea, at least once or twice a week, to visit a driving range. Pros advise starting with the higher irons, like a pitching wedge or 9-iron, and working toward the driver. This gives players an idea how far they hit each shot, valued info when you have to make a tough club-selection decision.
Hole No. 5: Going for the middle of the greenThis is an excellent strategy for high-handicap players. The idea is to get on the dance floor, and the middle will ensure you that you are not too far from the pin. Advanced players will try to zero in on a smaller target, depending on pin placement and wind velocity.
Hole No. 6:
The “extra club”Hitting into a stiff breeze? Pros say don’t try to overswing. Take a stronger club and swing the same way. Same philosophy for a terrain that slopes uphill.
Hole No. 7: PuttingIt’s 43 percent of your game. It’s a good idea to give time to this on a driving range, too. This helps with gauging speed, break and one’s own putting stroke. Try a few strokes from several distances. The 4- and 5-foot putts will often be a key to a good scoring round. They are often tricky and can be compounded by a break near the hole. If you play the day after a good rain, greens will usually be slower and allow for a firmer stroke on the greens.
Hole No. 8. Warm upHitting a few balls and stretching will work out stiffness and provide a little rhythm, enabling a player to hit the ground running on the first tee.
Hole No. 9: LessonsSo worth it. It’s amazing how much the pros can spot instantly with your swing and prescribe the right drills. Many clubs have teaching pros or you can go to some of your favorites.
TAP-INS: Planning on a future date and not sure of how much sunlight you’ll have? Subtract roughly 1 minute a day. One month from now, there will half an hour less, and you may have to start half an hour earlier to get the holes in.