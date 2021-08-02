A lone-star-sized trio heads to A.C. for a cause

In order to make it big in the music business, most acts have to spend years paying their dues, grinding it out in small clubs, hoping to get that big break. But for vocal trio The Texas Tenors, the rise to the top was quick, immediate and a bit terrifying, as their first gig consisted of being thrust in the national spotlight in front of an audience of millions as contestants on Season 4 of the hit show “America’s Got Talent” in 2009.
Since then, they have gone on to release six studio albums and three live albums. Their music combines the sounds of traditional classical tenors with country and contemporary pop music, and at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Superstar Theater at Resorts Casino Hotel, The Texas Tenors will headline “Rise Up for the Arts,” a benefit concert for the Schultz-Hill Foundation to raise money to help fund artistic programs throughout Atlantic County.
We spoke with Marcus Collins, one of the vocalists in The Texas Tenors, about their rise to fame and what the group has been up to since.
Ryan Loughlin: What was the experience on “America’s Got Talent” like? Was it as nerve-wracking as it seems?
Marcus Collins: Yes! Looking back on it, it’s probably the most incredible and most stressful time in our career. And at the time we weren’t really even a group yet, we were all friends, but we hadn’t really sung together yet. There were really long days, and the whole atmosphere was intimidating. We didn’t know if America would like us, but we just wanted to go out there, be ourselves and have a good time. And as we got further down toward the finals, we were amazed to find that people really liked what we were doing, and we have taken that 15 minutes and turned it into almost 15 years.
RL: How did you guys end up on the show if you weren’t a group prior to it?
MC: We had all been friends, and we had all been singers, but individually, not as a group. One of our vocalists, JC Fisher, was a huge fan of “AGT,” and he thought he could put a group together and audition. And an opportunity came up to do so in Houston, and we were all based out of Texas at the time, so we auditioned and they put us through, and the Texas Tenors was born!
RL: On some of your marketing you are described as “The Contemporary Tenor.” What does that mean?
MC: I bring a pop element to the show. I’m classically trained — all three of us are — but I have more of a pop-tenor voice, so I sing some more contemporary songs from artists like Bruno Mars and The Weeknd and some other things like that. I bring a bit more of that flair to the group.
RL: Who are your main vocal influences?
MC: Growing up it was George Michael and Elton John. I came from a small town and didn’t have access to a vocal coach early on, so I kind of trained myself. And so you definitely hear a lot of those artists in my voice. But now there are so many great singers that influence me.
RL: What do you do to keep your voice in peak condition for performing?
MC: We just keep working. 2020 was just devastating for everyone, and I just kept singing through that time. It kept me going. It’s easy to let it go, though, but like an athlete you just have to keep training and working and learning every day.
RL: What can fans expect from your upcoming performance at Resorts in Atlantic City?
MC: We do a little bit of everything. It’s definitely a celebration of our country and to Broadway since we are doing a tribute to “Les Miserables.” We also do some pop, some John Denver and some classical, too. And we will feature a choir from Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, as well. We can’t wait! We’re so thrilled to be a part of this foundation and all the work they do, and we are really looking forward to coming back to Atlantic City.