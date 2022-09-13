A fusion of top-shelf talent visits Ocean Casino’s Ovation Hall for the third annual Atlantic City Jazz Fest

Since its inception in 2019, the Atlantic City Jazz Fest has delivered to the resort town some of the best-known jazz artists not only on the East Coast, but anywhere.
This year is certainly no exception, as the festival introduces renowned multi-instrumentalist Brian Culbertson to A.C. along with sax specialists Jazmin Ghent and Najee, R&B singer Alyson Williams, flautist Althea Rene, and virtuoso trombonist Jeff Bradshaw.
Bradshaw is the only returning artist from last year’s show, which was held at the new Orange Loop Amphitheater following a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic. Its debut was at Hard Rock’s Mark G. Etess Arena, and it returns indoors to Ocean Casino Resort’s Ovation Hall for the first time starting 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
“We don’t usually want to bring back acts that soon, but Jeff (Bradshaw) was such a phenomenal crowd pleaser that we had to bring him back by popular demand,” says A.C. Jazz Fest managing organizer Peter Bond, who co-promotes the festival with Burnell Brown of the Majestic Entertainment Group and Ray Miller of RM Productions. “During his set, he actually came off the stage and was playing in the crowd. The guy has so much energy.”
Culbertson was slated to appear last year but cancelled all of his tour dates due to the lingering threats of the pandemic. Show officials are elated to have him this year at Ovation Hall, which Bond calls “one of the nicest rooms in the city.”
A graduate of DePaul University in jazz-rich Chicago, Culbertson, who primarily performs on keyboards and trombone, has been a professional musician since the mid-1990s. He has had dozens of singles and albums reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Jazz charts throughout his career.
“In the smooth jazz world, artists who are at his level would be (four-time Grammy-nominated sax player) Boney James, who we had in 2019, (nine-time Grammy-nominated sax player) Dave Koz, and last year we had (renowned keyboardist) Bob James, who’s like the Godfather of Jazz. These are the elite artists of the smooth-jazz world.”
Culbertson is known for his ability to switch gears from jazz to funk to R&B to pop music, and show-goers can expect the same from him in Atlantic City.
Last September show officials reached out to such outstanding talent as Grammy-nominated Dutch saxophonist Candy Dulfer, internationally acclaimed pianist Keiko Matsui and other female jazz standouts who were not available due to their schedules.
“So we wanted to make sure we had a strong female presence this year, and the ladies we are bringing in are super talented,” Bond says. “(Ghent and Rene) are touring and have been part of most of the major jazz festivals around the country. Alyson Williams has been touring with Najee but we didn’t get confirmation that she’d be able to be part of our show until recently, which we were thrilled to find out. People are going to be in for a treat.”
Longtime Philadelphia-area jazz radio personalities Patty Jackson and Michael Tozzi will co-host the show. A pair of free tune-up events are taking place Friday night, including a jam session with Three Easy Pieces and DJ Able at Resort’s Bar One starting at 5 p.m., and D’bra Powell with Wisdom Stick at Kelsey’s at 1545 Pacific Ave. in A.C. starting 9 p.m.
“There are a lot of festivals around the country that are very popular among jazz lovers who enjoy being there for the music alone,” Bond says. “But Atlantic City is a destination, and we’re trying to build a brand so that people come to Atlantic City not just to enjoy the show, but to dine, shop, gamble, go to the beach, do whatever you want to do. And September is a great month to be down here.”