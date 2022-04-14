A full lineup of new bars, restaurants and gaming concepts are headed to Trop this year

Tropicana Atlantic City has just announced that it will debut eight new dining and entertainment concepts starting this summer and will undergo gaming enhancements to further the resort’s evolution.
The new additions and enhancements are part of Caesars Entertainment’s commitment to invest $400 million into its Atlantic City resorts by 2023. Eight of the 14 new restaurants and fast-casual concepts debuting at Caesars Atlantic City properties this year are at Tropicana. The plans for Tropicana join several already announced projects that will take place at Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, including $170 million in room and suite enhancements across all three properties, NOBU Atlantic City and Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen arriving later this year and a brand-new show by Spiegelworld arriving in 2023 at Caesars.
“We are excited to double-down on our commitment to the Atlantic City market by raising the bar this year, introducing new dining, entertainment, and gaming experiences to our guests at Tropicana Atlantic City,” explained John Koster, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment’s Eastern Division. “These exciting new offerings and enhancements will join game-changing developments at Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort and will further solidify our position as the leading destination for entertainment, world-class hospitality experiences and sports on the East Coast.”
“Building on Tropicana’s success over the last four decades, we are thrilled to go all-in on our investment in this incredible resort destination, our Team Members, and the community we serve, as we introduce an unparalleled eight new dining offerings and additional transformative gaming enhancements this year,” explains Jacqueline Grace, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Tropicana Atlantic City.
New arrivals this year include:
● Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern: Taking over the space formerly occupied by RiRa in The Quarter at Tropicana, the 5,000 square foot BBQ restaurant will open this month, celebrating classic American comfort foods. Regional BBQ traditions from across the country and the finest quality meats and seafood guide the restaurant’s menu, while the bar program features a robust beer list, innovative large format cocktails, and a selection of double-barrel smoked cocktails to complete the experience.
● Ossu Japanese Tavern: Ossu will introduce a modern Japanese tavern experience, just in time for summer, with a focus on small plates, yakitori, sushi and more. Ossu is set to open Memorial Day Weekend on the site of former sushi bar Okatshe.
● Hash House A Go Go: Known for twisted farm food and crafted cocktails, Hash House will bring its Midwest flair to Atlantic City this summer in the space formerly occupied by the Fiesta Buffet.
● Purple Zebra: Taking the space of what was once the Seaside Cafe, this daiquiri bar will make its Atlantic City debut this Fourth of July.
● Gin Rickey’s: A live music sing-along bar with dueling pianos will open in The Quarter this summer. The 4,000-square-foot space that once housed the Old Farmer's Almanac General Store will be open seven days a week and will offer nightly live performances, showcasing dueling pianos Thursdays to Sundays.
● The Royce Social Hall: The former Providence Nightclub will transform into The Royce Social Hall, an American beer hall meets an adult rec room which will debut in the fall. Large format drinks, shareable food and games that range from ping pong to shuffleboard, cornhole and bowling abound in the 10,000-square-foot entertainment destination for groups and parties of all sizes. Located in The Quarter, the Royce Social Hall will be open seven days a week and will come alive on nights and weekends, with regular 21+ evenings on the schedule.
● il Verdi: Ranked one of the top overall restaurants in Atlantic City according to Open Table, Il Verdi has offered delicious, authentic Italian cuisine – including house-made pasta and other Italian delicacies - for 40 years at Tropicana Atlantic City. Now, this restaurant will receive a new beachfront location in the space formerly occupied by Olon, offering a newly transformed modern design and stunning views of the ocean. Il Verdi’s new venue and unique atmosphere will draw inspiration from the coast of Italy and the Amalfi region in its new venue this fall.
● Hawthorne & Cork: An intimate and refined new signature bar and lounge experience with bespoke cocktails, fine wines and spirits with personalized service, will open this fall in the site currently occupied by il Verdi.
In addition to the new dining concepts, a multitude of gaming enhancements will take place as well. A brand-new Caesars Rewards experience center will bring digital and in-person gaming together with tablets and a Caesars Sportsbook app center in a shared space. The experience center will feature self-service kiosks to check accounts and print cards and a state-of-the-art video wall. Additionally, there will be 240 new games, with over 200 new titles on the floor. The entire gaming floor will be revamped, including new carpeting, to enhance the overall guest experience.
For more info, go to Caesars.com/tropicana-ac.