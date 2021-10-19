 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A.C.’s most beloved drag pageant — Miss’d America — returns to America’s Playground
0 Comments
top story
Oh, How We Miss’d You!

A.C.’s most beloved drag pageant — Miss’d America — returns to America’s Playground

  • 0

Since it first burst onto the entertainment landscape of Atlantic City back in the 1990s, Miss’d America has been one of the hottest tickets of the year.

Serving as the counterbalance to the buttoned-up nature of the Miss America pageant, the competition is hosted by reality TV icon Carson Kressley and features a group of some of the top drag queens in the Northeast battling it out in all their sparling glamour for the title of Miss’d America while also raising money for various LGBTQ supportive charities.

It’s funny, it’s campy, it’s wild and — unlike that other pageant — it’s one A.C. tradition that isn’t headed out of town any time soon.

“We are the pageant that never left, and we never intend to leave,” says Richard Helfant, one of the producers of the show. “We still have a runway, and we still have a swimsuit competition — we have all the things that we should have.”

Although it didn’t technically leave town, the Miss’d America Pageant went dark last year for the first time in many years as concerns over COVID ultimately caused the show to be canceled. But the good news is that this year it’s back!

The Miss’d America Pageant returns in all its sequined glory 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct.23, at the Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

The CompetitorsSo what will it take to become Miss’d America 2022?

“They (the contestants) need to be outspoken, and they need to be able to represent not only the LGBTQ community, but to represent Atlantic City specifically, because the pageant’s home is Atlantic City. They need to be well spoken and be well educated in current events and things that affect the LGBTQ community both around the world and within Atlantic City,” Helfant says.

There will be eight contestants this year camping it up and fighting it out for the title of Miss’d America 2022, and each will be judged in the categories of swimsuit, talent and evening gown, as well as a judges’ interview.

Along with the crown and sash, Miss’d America will receive a prize of $5,000 and must be available for multiple appearances throughout her reigning year. First runner-up will receive $2,500, while second runner-up receives $1,500. This year’s contestants include:

Miss Elaine (Scott McMasters) — Pennsylvania

Miss Amanda Porq (Ethan L. Wintgens) — New York

Countess Mascara (Michael Mascari) — New York

Miss Cleo Phatra (Bobby “Fabulous” Goodrich) — Pennsylvania

Miss Fyre Wood (Sean Green) — Pennsylvania

Miss Drift Wood (Garrett Olthuis) — Pennsylvania

Miss Champagne Bubbles (Stephen James Markley) — New York

Dominique Powell St. James (Michael A. Blackmon) — New York

The CauseThough it’s a hell of a lot of fun, Miss’d America has a serious side, too. Since it began, its goal has been to raise money for charities that support the LGBTQ community. To date, that has added up to more than $450,000 in donations. And this year they will continue to add to that number.

But beyond monetary donations, a high-profile event like Miss’d America serves another purpose, as well.

“One of our goals with Miss’d America is to continue to strive to make sure Atlantic City is a welcoming place for LGBTQ people to come and visit,” Helfant explains.

What’s New?With an abundance of time to prepare for this year’s Miss’d America, there have been a few significant changes made, one of which is the venue itself.

“After being dormant for a year, it’s moving from Soundwaves to the Etess Arena, so that’s a big change for us,” says Helfant, noting the new venue means a larger space with more seating options for guests.

Speaking of guests, this year will also feature a performance from Grammy-award winner Thelma Houston, who scored a No. 1 hit record in 1977 with her recording of “Don’t Leave Me This Way.”

“In years past, we have had musical guests that have been a feature of the show, but we haven’t had anybody with a really strong box office value. They have all been great, but this year we wanted to come back with a bang, so to speak, so we booked Thelma Houston.”

But perhaps the most significant change is that now, for the first time, the transgender community is permitted to enter the competition. This had been a source of contention in the past, even leading to several former contestants speaking out against the pageant for refusing to allow transgenders to compete.

“The way the rule is now, it states that you must have been male at birth. What you are now is not relevant to being a contestant. You just have to have been born male,” Helfant explains.

The reigning queen

With Miss’d America going on hiatus due to COVID, reigning Miss’D America Sapphira Cristál has had the unique opportunity of holding the crown for two straight years. That adds up to a lot of days at a time when maintaining one’s poise and composure has not always been easy. But Ms. Cristál somehow handled it with ease, and now she seems (reluctantly) ready to pass on the crown.

“Being Miss’d America has been quite a pleasure and an honor,” says Cristal, Miss’d America 2020/2021. “If I could, I would run for another year! However, I guess it’s time for another girl to take the reins. I look forward to a fabulous show this year — and many more in the future of Miss’d America!”

A Chat with Carson Kressley

Ryan Loughlin: Your presence has become an expected part of the show at Miss'd America. What keeps you coming back each year?

Carson Kressley: I have been hosting the show for so many years, it’s a tradition I love. And, of course, I love great drag and the queens always bring the glamour, talent and excitement to the event each year. And since there are new queens competing for the coveted crown every year, it’s always like a new show. Working with the Melanie Rice Orchestra, the guest entertainers like this year’s Grammy Award winner Melba Moore and the Miss’d America dancers are the icing on the cake! Plus, who doesn’t love a great weekend in Atlantic City?

RL: How important are events like these to the LGBTQ community?

CK: Drag is first and foremost an art form that entertains, gives us much needed glamour and often makes a social commentary, but it also unites our community, celebrating the fabulousity they bring to our community. And after the couple of years we’ve had since the last show, couldn’t we all use a little unity AND fabulosity right about now?

RL: What do you think makes this show so popular?

CK: I think it’s popular because it takes us out of our ordinary world into a fantasy land of glamour, music and comedy. It’s a great escape and a celebration of the human spirit.

RL: What is your favorite memory from past Miss'd America competitions?

CK: Oh gosh, there are so many! Some of my favorite memories are meeting up-and-coming competitors who burst on to the scene and become drag superstars. One of the best numbers I can remember was the tour de force talent entry of Tina Burner, who I later had the pleasure of judging on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” And, of course, I love meeting drag fans from all over the country who come to Atlantic City to celebrate drag and our community.

THE MISS’D AMERICA PAGEANT

Where: Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23

How much: Tickets, priced at $25, $45 and $75 can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com

More info: MIssdAmerica.org; HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics