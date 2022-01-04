A.C. International Motorcycle Show roars into Showboat

Looking for something to get you revved up this weekend? The Atlantic City International Motorcycle Show returns for three days of badass bikes Friday through Sunday, Jan. 7 to 9, at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.
What’s There?To try and list everything one might find at the Motorcycle Show would be nearly impossible. Suffice to say that it will be an epic event for any and all bikers and enthusiasts of this culture, with an array of new model motorcycles as well as vintage, custom and antique bikes on display. Love ATVs? They’ll be there, too, along with various other vehicles.
Hundreds of vendors from around the country will be on hand, as well, selling every possible motorcycle-related item one could imagine, from hats to handlebars and all points in between, plus there’s a swap meet where you can track down new and used parts.
Looking to grab some new ink? Tattoo artists from Main Stress Tattoo and The Purple Pirate will be available for anyone looking to go under the needle in the name of skin art.
The CompetitionThe show will also play host to a bike competition with more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. Everything from six-figure, professionally built machines to cheap scrap bikes made for a few hundred dollars will compete for various trophies, prizes and awards.
There will also be an indoor flat track motorcycle race, hosted by Bill Rowe.
The AfterPartiesThe show will conclude at 8 p.m. each night, but on Friday and Saturday your party will just be getting started, as The Showboat will host afterparties in the Bourbon Room both nights. There will be live music from Joe Lewis Walker and The Nighthawks on Friday night, while Saturday will feature a “Chicks Rock Party” with performances from Lez Zeppelin, Soraia and Jasmine Cain. Tickets for the afterparties must be purchased separately. Friday’s show is $10, while the Saturday lineup will run you $20.