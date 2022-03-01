 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A.C. Boat Show returns with something for everyone
As we fight through the last few weeks of winter’s bone-rattling chill, it’s natural to begin to daydream about warmer days – the kind designed to be spent sunning yourself on a beach or perhaps on the deck of a gorgeous yacht cruising through the back bays of South Jersey.

And if you are looking to experience a more tangible version of those maritime fantasies, there is no better spot to do so than the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, which runs through Sunday, March 6, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

This year marks the triumphant return for the show, which was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

“We are so excited to be back! Like so many of our friends and fans, we missed this annual tradition and look forward to bringing the newest and best in boating back to Atlantic City,” says Carrie Waible, spokesperson for the event.

The boats

One of the great things about the Atlantic City Boat Show is that whether you are a serious buyer or simply a spectator looking to catch a glimpse of the latest trends in boating, you can enjoy yourself in a way that wouldn’t be possible simply by visiting your local boat dealer.

The sheer size and scope of the show lends itself to exploring. There will be more than 450 boats for sale spread out over the equivalent of eight-and-a-half football fields’ worth of space, from relaxing cabin cruisers and pontoon boats to lightning fast jet boats and waverunners. And you can even climb aboard many of them to get an up close view of the various features and levels of luxury they provide.

“We will have hundreds of boats for every budget and lifestyle, from center console sportfishers and yachts to runabouts and pontoons,” Waible says. “There are lots of new technologies hitting the market, including rear- and forward-docking cameras, electric boats, intuitive touchscreen helm systems and more.”

Nostalgia buffs will enjoy stepping back in time to catch a glimpse of some rare classic and vintage boats, including a restored 1951 wooden Chris Craft Holiday and a 1968 Steven Hydroplane powered by a L-88 427 cubic inch blower engine—one of just three such boats still in existence.

Looking to test your boating chops? Hop on the America’s Boating Club Virtual Trainer, where you can play captain on a simulated boating trip. You’ll control a real steering wheel and Mercury throttle and be put to the test on various boating skills such as docking, pivot turns, stopping and more.

Seminars on various boating techniques will be held Friday through Sunday at the Fred’s Shed How-To Center, with topics to include new boater basics, maintenance tips, detailing, personal watercraft upkeep, winterizing and more.

The show will also feature vendors peddling a variety of boating accessories and components, such as electronics and navigation systems, engines, drives and propulsion systems, trailers and watersports equipment, among other items.

Fisherman’s fun

Who doesn’t dream about reeling in a big catch? With bragging rights and a potential free dinner at stake, fishing has always been one of the most popular activities for boating enthusiasts, and the Atlantic City Boat Show offers guests the chance to shop for everything from lures and fishing rods to ice chests and fighting chairs for when you need to strap in and go to battle with a swordfish or blue marlin.

A variety of fishing seminars by expert anglers will also take place at the Boat Show, with topics ranging from trolling for tuna to wreck fishing, fluke fishing, casting techniques and the best strategies for catching jumbo blackfish and summer flounder.

Those looking to throw in a line will enjoy the virtual fishing simulator, an interactive game where guests can compete with friends and feel the pull as they attempt to real in their trophy catch.

The kids’ stuff

The Atlantic City Boat Show has always been a family-friendly event, and this year is no different. Of course kids of all ages can enjoy marveling at the tremendous selection of watercraft, but there will also be a few activities specifically aimed at the youngsters.

Kids can have a blast navigating the not-so-high seas as they splash their way through a mini lake in their very own paddleboat, or tap into their own creativity at the toy boat building station, where they can design their own souvenir toy boat to take home.

Beyond the boats

While obviously the main focus of the Atlantic City Boat Show is boating, there are some aspects that don’t tie in directly.

One is the annual Wing-A-Thon, a chicken wing eating competition which will take place 3 p.m. Saturday at the Anchors and Ales Food Court. The contest, sponsored by WMGM 103.7-FM and Chickie’s & Pete’s will crown the winner based on which contestant eats the most wings within the time limit. That person will receive a 42-inch TV as the grand prize.

Live sand art will also take place, as master sand sculptor John Gowdy creates a stunning work of art from a simple pile of sand.

THE PROGRESSIVE INSURANCE ATLANTIC CITY BOAT SHOW

Where: Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

How much: $18 for adults, free for children 12 and under; $125 for Captain’s Table

More info: ACBoatShow.com; or to purchase tickets to the Captain’s Table, go to CFBNJ.org.

The Captain’s Table

Another tradition that returns to the Boat Show this year is The Captain’s Table, which runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3. Now in its seventh year, this charity event fundraiser is hosted by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, along with its member charity, Let Us Eat, Please, Inc., created by Atlantic City law firm Cooper Levenson.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample an array of signature items from some of the most popular restaurants in the area, as more than 20 of the top chefs around serve up their best dishes to those in attendance. In addition, there will be beer, wine and cocktail tastings from local wineries, breweries and distilleries and an array of decadent desserts to pair with the savory favorites.

The evening will also include live entertainment from Egg Harbor Township’s High School Jazz Band, as well as hand-crafted coasters created by Egg Harbor City and Galloway students, which will be available for purchase.

All proceeds from the Captain’s Table, including the purchase of coasters, will be shared by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey- Southern Branch and Let Us Eat, Please, Inc., to support local hunger relief efforts.

"The AC Boat Show and the Captain’s Table is alive and well after having been off a year due to COVID. We are excited to be back again partnering with the folks from the Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show. We are recreating the same magic our guests have loved in the past. This year we will have 25 restaurants, nine breweries and distilleries, along with entertainment including the magic of Chad Juros and the EHT Jazz Band. Most importantly, the funds raised will feed over 800 families in our community," says Ken Calemmo, chairman of Let Us Eat and COO of Cooper Levenson.

Tickets for the Captain’s Table are $125 per person and include all-day free admission to the Atlantic City Boat Show on March 3. Below is the full list of participating restaurants, breweries and distilleries:

Angelo’s Fairmount Tavern

Arts Ballroom (Merion Catering Company)

Atlantic Cape Community College

Atlantic City High School/Sodexo Food Service

Bar 32 Chocolate & Cocktails

Blue Heron Pines Golf Club

Blue Rascal Distillery

Bourre Atlantic City

Broadway Burger Bar

Classic Cake

CORE Foodservice

Fitzpatrick’s Deli & Steakhouse

Formica’s Bakery

Josie Kelly’s Public House

Kelsey's Restaurant

Little Water Distillery

Ludlam Island Brewery

Makai at Ocean Casino

Mamma Bella Cello Distillery

Pine Tavern Distillery

Pinelands Brewing Company

PJ Buckets

Professional Chef’s Association of South Jersey

Rastelli Foods Group

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

Three 3’s Brewing Company

Tropicana Hotel & Casino

Tuckahoe Brewing Company

Tuckahoe Inn

Tun Tavern

