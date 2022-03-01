A.C. Boat Show returns with something for everyone

As we fight through the last few weeks of winter’s bone-rattling chill, it’s natural to begin to daydream about warmer days – the kind designed to be spent sunning yourself on a beach or perhaps on the deck of a gorgeous yacht cruising through the back bays of South Jersey.
And if you are looking to experience a more tangible version of those maritime fantasies, there is no better spot to do so than the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, which runs through Sunday, March 6, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
This year marks the triumphant return for the show, which was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.
“We are so excited to be back! Like so many of our friends and fans, we missed this annual tradition and look forward to bringing the newest and best in boating back to Atlantic City,” says Carrie Waible, spokesperson for the event.
The boats
One of the great things about the Atlantic City Boat Show is that whether you are a serious buyer or simply a spectator looking to catch a glimpse of the latest trends in boating, you can enjoy yourself in a way that wouldn’t be possible simply by visiting your local boat dealer.
The sheer size and scope of the show lends itself to exploring. There will be more than 450 boats for sale spread out over the equivalent of eight-and-a-half football fields’ worth of space, from relaxing cabin cruisers and pontoon boats to lightning fast jet boats and waverunners. And you can even climb aboard many of them to get an up close view of the various features and levels of luxury they provide.
“We will have hundreds of boats for every budget and lifestyle, from center console sportfishers and yachts to runabouts and pontoons,” Waible says. “There are lots of new technologies hitting the market, including rear- and forward-docking cameras, electric boats, intuitive touchscreen helm systems and more.”
Nostalgia buffs will enjoy stepping back in time to catch a glimpse of some rare classic and vintage boats, including a restored 1951 wooden Chris Craft Holiday and a 1968 Steven Hydroplane powered by a L-88 427 cubic inch blower engine—one of just three such boats still in existence.
Looking to test your boating chops? Hop on the America’s Boating Club Virtual Trainer, where you can play captain on a simulated boating trip. You’ll control a real steering wheel and Mercury throttle and be put to the test on various boating skills such as docking, pivot turns, stopping and more.
Seminars on various boating techniques will be held Friday through Sunday at the Fred’s Shed How-To Center, with topics to include new boater basics, maintenance tips, detailing, personal watercraft upkeep, winterizing and more.
The show will also feature vendors peddling a variety of boating accessories and components, such as electronics and navigation systems, engines, drives and propulsion systems, trailers and watersports equipment, among other items.
Fisherman’s fun
Who doesn’t dream about reeling in a big catch? With bragging rights and a potential free dinner at stake, fishing has always been one of the most popular activities for boating enthusiasts, and the Atlantic City Boat Show offers guests the chance to shop for everything from lures and fishing rods to ice chests and fighting chairs for when you need to strap in and go to battle with a swordfish or blue marlin.
A variety of fishing seminars by expert anglers will also take place at the Boat Show, with topics ranging from trolling for tuna to wreck fishing, fluke fishing, casting techniques and the best strategies for catching jumbo blackfish and summer flounder.
Those looking to throw in a line will enjoy the virtual fishing simulator, an interactive game where guests can compete with friends and feel the pull as they attempt to real in their trophy catch.
The kids’ stuff
The Atlantic City Boat Show has always been a family-friendly event, and this year is no different. Of course kids of all ages can enjoy marveling at the tremendous selection of watercraft, but there will also be a few activities specifically aimed at the youngsters.
Kids can have a blast navigating the not-so-high seas as they splash their way through a mini lake in their very own paddleboat, or tap into their own creativity at the toy boat building station, where they can design their own souvenir toy boat to take home.
Beyond the boats
While obviously the main focus of the Atlantic City Boat Show is boating, there are some aspects that don’t tie in directly.
One is the annual Wing-A-Thon, a chicken wing eating competition which will take place 3 p.m. Saturday at the Anchors and Ales Food Court. The contest, sponsored by WMGM 103.7-FM and Chickie’s & Pete’s will crown the winner based on which contestant eats the most wings within the time limit. That person will receive a 42-inch TV as the grand prize.