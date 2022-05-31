A.C. Beer & Music Fest returns to Bader Field for another year in the sun

Like the Miss America Pageant, historic championship boxing matches and the famous diving horse shows on the Steel Pier, beloved events that return year after year in Atlantic City eventually become part of the fabric of the city’s identity, and those are the things that keep people returning year after year.
Such is the case for the Atlantic City Beer & Music Festival, but unlike the aforementioned events, this one is very much alive and well, and it will return for two sessions 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Bader Field in Atlantic City. Now it its 16th year, the festival is the biggest and most successful event of the year for Jon Henderson and his team at Good Time Tricycle Productions.
So what is the secret of its success?
“I don’t know,” says Henderson with a surrendering sigh and an earnest chuckle.
Obviously, it’s a tough question for anyone to answer. After all, if you knew the magic formula for what makes an event successful, every event would be a huge hit, but in the case of the Beer & Music Fest, its willingness to keep expanding and evolving seems to play a big role.
Since its humble beginnings in 2006 as a simple beer festival with fewer than 30 breweries present, the event has grown to become the premier festival of its kind on the East Coast, with attendance north of 25,000 and big-name rock acts, live seminars, games and hundreds of breweries on hand for all to enjoy.
“There is a reason we have become the Super Bowl of East Coast beer festivals,” Henderson says. “People are not just anticipating walking around and having a bunch of beers, but walking around and having an experience with all of the music and games and other interactions. It’s a liquid carnival.”
When the festival announced its return in 2021, many were unsure if it would be able to take place, or if COVID restrictions would force another cancellation. It ended up happening, though some people were still lukewarm to the idea of attending a large gathering of this type. This year, those concerns seem less prevalent.
“Last year was the first one we missed since 2010,” says Keith Hastings, a longtime attendee of the Beer & Music Fest. Hastings and his friends were forced to skip last year’s event due to COVID concerns but are planning to return this year.
“We haven’t been to it since it moved to Bader Field, so it will be fun to check out how it feels in a whole new space, Hastings adds. “And last time we went it was still held in March, so the warm weather will be a big change, too, but that just means the cold beer will taste even better!”
Cold beer is a damn good reason to check out the festival, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg. Never been to the fest? We’ll break it down for you so you’ll know what to expect.
The Location
For the second year in a row, the A.C. Beer & Music Festival will take place at Bader Field. Its home up until 2021 had been the Atlantic City Convention Center, but a combination of the success of last year’s outdoor event and an inability for The Convention Center and Henderson to come to an agreement led to Bader Field once again hosting.
What’s changed?
The event, which has traditionally had three separate sessions to choose from has been switched to two. That’s not to say the festival itself is scaled back in any way, just that the times have been condensed. Gone is the Friday evening session, instead there will be two afternoon sessions, one on Saturday and another on Sunday.
The Beer
OK, so you probably aren’t signing up to spend a day at something like this unless you have a decent appreciation for a cold and sudsy one. Chances are your appreciation will grow exponentially at the Fest, as there will be more than 150 breweries on site, offering everything from IPAs to sours and all points between.
“This is an immense opportunity for beer discovery,” Henderson says. “No, there are not going to be seltzers or any of those other ready-to-drink beverages here. This is a beer festival. A lot of people have fallen off of craft beer for this hard seltzer craze lately. People need to come back and start drinking great beer again, and that’s what this event is all about.”
Even those staunch craft beer loyalists may be in for some surprises though according to Henderson.
“A lot of places have changed their game up since COVID, and you are going to definitely see some new offerings from a lot of your favorite breweries,” he notes. “And there a bunch of new breweries that are hitting the festival for the first time like Twin Lights and Paradox and many others. There will be plenty of new things to try.”
For the full list of participating breweries, go to ACBeerFest.com.
The Music
Even those dreaded seltzer lovers may still have reason to show up at the Fest this weekend, as the lineup of bands performing is once again packed with recognizable names from the world of punk and hard rock. Saturday’s session will feature punk rockers Alkaline Trio as the headliner, along with sets from Thrice and Goalkeeper, while Sunday’s session will see pop-punk staples New Found Glory headlining with Four Year Strong and Be Well also taking the main stage.
There will also be a separate acoustic stage with Saturday’s lineup to include Away Game, Cult Tides, Last Minet and Suburban Sensi; while Sunday will feature sets from Cat Manning, All Systems Go, Familiar Things and Dylan Calvelli.
Eatin’ and shoppin’
As is the case with just about every Good Time Tricycle event, attendees can expect to find a myriad of tasty morsels from local restaurants like Essl’s Dugout, Josie Kelly’s Public House, Wholly Bowls and Tony Boloney’s, as well as a long list of interesting and unique vendors peddling everything from candles and pickles to hot sauce and grain-free dog treats.
Other fun stuff
Beer and music may be the focus, but there is more than just guzzling suds and rockin’ out to be done at this event. Guests can expect the return of favorite activities like the Hops Trot – a 5K race which takes place on Sunday and has participants chugging beers at various bars in Atlantic City as they race all the way to Bader Field – plus popular standbys like the silent disco, and new additions such as Lazer Tag, giant-sized corn hole games, cooking seminars, mixology demos and live carnival-style entertainment.
“We’ve got a huge barrage of carnival entertainment,” Henderson promises. “We are bringing in performers, experiences and then some!”
Age restrictions, designated drivers and more
In case you planned to have some newly behind-the-wheel 17-year-old kid serve as your personal butler, driver, valet, bodyguard and beer fetcher for the day, forget it. Guests must be 21 years of age to enter the Beer & Music Fest, and there are no exceptions made.
That said, avoiding driving at all costs is important at an event such as this, and should one of your buddies opt to be the designated driver, there are discounted tickets available for that noble soul who was nice enough to volunteer to ferry you and your boozed up friends to and from the event. Designated Driver tickets are $25 and are sold only at the box office before a particular session begins. Designated drivers must carry a valid state-issued identification and must be accompanying a paying, full-priced A.C. Beer Fest attendee. Designated driver tickets do not sell out.
If nobody wants to be the one stuck driving, Jitney packages are available to reserve on the event website for $1,250. They come with 13 tickets to the event and a freshly gassed-up Jitney along with a driver that will travel up to 50 miles to and from Atlantic City to pick up and drop of your whole crew (up to 13 people), so nobody has to even think about getting behind the wheel.