A.C. Ballet’s ‘It’s a Shore Holiday’ returns to Caesars for a one-night-only performance

Though Thanksgiving is the immediate holiday at our doorstep, everyone knows that the second the leftovers are put in the fridge, it’s suddenly Christmas season. Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping madness, folks begin hanging twinkling lights, fully decorated Christmas trees start popping up in windows, and elves appear on shelves throughout the nation.
And that’s why the timing for the Atlantic City Ballet’s annual “It’s a Shore Holiday” couldn’t be any better. The show is set for a single performance 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Caesars Atlantic City.
“People are looking to get into the holiday mood,” says Atlantic City Ballet Artistic Director Phyllis Papa. “They are looking to get out and do things, especially during Thanksgiving weekend. They have their families around and they want to be entertained. We (the ballet) had some free time on our schedule around Thanksgiving, and I thought it would be a perfect time to do something like this.”
What it’s all about If you’ve ever been to the famous Radio City Christmas Show, you’ll have an idea of what to expect from “It’s a Shore Holiday.” The event, which began its annual run way back in 2014, is a celebration of the holiday season and a perfect way to envelop the whole family with Christmas spirit. Expect everything from toy soldiers to dancing snowmen, all performing some of your most cherished yuletide carols.
“This is a fun show, it’s not serious ballet or anything like that,” Papa says. “We include different holiday songs — lighthearted favorites like ‘Frosty the Snowman.’ And it’s just fun dancing, it’s like show dancing. But I do mix it with ballet, so it’s all on point. But it also has a lot of jazz in it and a lot of modern dance numbers in it. It’s very much a variety.”
A return to formDue to the pandemic, “It’s a Shore Holiday” and much of the rest of the Atlantic City Ballet’s 2020 schedule was forced to be canceled. And while that made for a far less festive holiday season last year, it also created a new sense of excitement for the current show.
“Because I had to shut down the ballet company, many of my dancers had to go home to their native countries, and they struggled to get back here,” Papa says. “And because of that, they are so appreciative to be able to be dancing. I think most people don’t realize what they have until they lose it.”
He’s a rough one … Mr. GrinchThough the show has always featured a portion that included The Grinch, this year’s production of “It’s a Shore Holiday” will see a much more thrilling version.
“I have choreographed a new Grinch. In the past the Grinch was sung but it wasn’t danced. But now I have added that choreography so I have an actual Grinch and a little girl who plays the part of Cindy Lou Who. And it’s really great because he can throw her all over the place because she is so light. I had to make sure we had plenty of insurance! (laughs)”