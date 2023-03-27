5 ways to win ‘Parent of the Year’

If you’ve ever “surprised” your child with a seemingly impromptu visit to the dentist, or ambushed them with a flu shot while you’re peacefully perusing the grocery aisles, you are so not alone. Because hello? Parenting is hard work. Between the constant pressure to raise a decent human and the daily pushback from every-single-person-in-your-family, sometimes you need to go with the shock and stun route. How else can you get (ridiculously unpleasant) things done?
Of course, this method isn’t winning us any parenting prizes. And we all love prizes. Our suggestion? Flip the script on the whole confound-and-confuse strategy and do something truly surprising — tell them they’re going to a tutor, or the doctor (or something equally terrible), but instead, go have fun at any of the five places listed below. You’ll be winning “Parent of the Year” in no time.
￼Lucy the ElephantWhat’s not to love about Lucy, our beloved — though admittedly unusual — historical landmark? The six-story, 90-ton elephant is an iconic must-visit pachyderm, and it’s difficult to imagine a kid who wouldn’t be impressed by walking through an elephant. The structure, which has served as a museum, a summer residence and even a tavern, is a well-worth-it day trip, but it can also be rented out for special occasions like birthday parties and scouting trips — good to know if you need to dazzle a crowd. Located at 9200 Atlantic Ave., Margate. LucytheElephant.com
￼DiDonato’s
Family Fun CenterWhen the name of a place actually includes the word “fun,” you can bet it’s going to be a good time. Year round, DiDonato’s is home to a bowling alley — The Alley Bar and Grille, which has plenty of items on the kids menu, as well as a pretty stellar cocktail list — and The Pin Deck, a new addition serving hand-dipped ice cream, soft serve and sundaes. Seasonally — we’re talking big holidays like Christmas, Halloween and Easter —DiDonato’s steps things up a notch with its Rolling Railway. Get there for the “Easter Eggspress” select dates in April for a train ride as well as an inflatable 40-foot obstacle course, a giant slide and more. Located at 1151 South White Horse Pike, Hammonton. DiDonatoFunCenter.com
￼Ferry ParkYou wouldn’t necessarily think of a ferry terminal as a must-visit destination for kids, but that’s what makes this gem of an idea even more spectacular, if we do say so ourselves. The kids will think they’re off to some sort of drudgery, but during the weeks of April 3 and April 10, Ferry Park is hosting loads of activities to keep the little ones entertained while they are off of school. From a slime-making party and Picasso art class to a pirate show and a cooking class, these events are perfect for little ones. But heads up — advanced booking is required, so be sure to save your spot. Located at 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. VisitFerryPark.com
￼Storybook LandThere’s no hiding the spectacle of non-stop kid fun at Storybook Land. Once you slow down on the Black Horse Pike to pull in, the kids are going to start cheering. Though it’s known for its remarkable holiday lights and Christmas-y magic, after a short winter break, the place re-opens for weekends starting Saturday, April 1. And while any visit to Storybook Land is a good visit — think kiddie rides galore and unique Storytime attractions — getting there during a holiday is really pretty special. Get there in the first two weeks of April for visits with the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt. Located at 6415 E. Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp. StorybookLand.com
￼TopGolf Swing SuiteLooking to up-level your pint-sized fun? Get your game face on at Ocean Casino Resort’s TopGolf Swing Suite with plenty of food, music and friendly competition. With interactive games like baseball, hockey, golf, zombie dodgeball and more, plus food like snow crab legs, crab boils and wings, milkshakes like the Grinch Shake (mint chocolate chip ice cream, candy cane, and ginger cookies) and the Birthday Party Shake (vanilla ice cream, rainbow sprinkles, frosted donut and whipped cream) — your kids will have a blast, and so will you. Located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. TheOceanAC.com