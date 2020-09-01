A typical summer in Atlantic City would feature a massive lineup of concerts from all kinds of big-name artists, but 2020 has proven to be anything but a typical summer. And while the famous bands may not be touring right now, entertainment as a whole has not stopped completely. One sign of life is the current Bayside Rock Live concert series at Harrah’s Resort, which features a different tribute act performing every Friday through Oct. 23 in the parking area outside the Waterfront Conference Center. Tickets, available at Ticketmaster.com, are $44.50 each and come with a socially-distanced area for two.
Each week will feature an incredible band, but here are five of our favorites.
ZOSO
(7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4)
Zoso offers a note-for-note tribute to the mighty Led Zeppelin, arguably the greatest hard rock band ever to exist. And since Led Zeppelin hasn’t been an active band in 40 years, the tribute experience is pretty much the ONLY experience you are going to get when it comes to a live Led Zep show. But fear not, as Zoso has everything nailed, from the music to the costumes to the instruments themselves, which makes for a stunningly accurate experience.
DSB – An American Journey
(7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11)
While most tribute bands try to bear a resemblance to the band members they are paying tribute to, few actually can boast a direct bloodline. DSB — An American Journey can, however, as their guitar player is Miles Schon, son of legendary Journey guitar god Neil Schon. But Schon is just one of the tools in their arsenal. DSB plays the songs of Journey with airtight precision and a passionate stage show, offering concertgoers a rockin’ trip back in time to the band’s heyday. Go to DSBBand.com.
Desperado
(7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2)
The Eagles were one of the biggest arena rock acts of the 1970s, putting out a lengthy string of hits that managed to dominate the radio and helped them fill stadiums with rabid fans on a regular basis. Desperado pays tribute to this legendary band, recreating the complex guitar duels and enchanting vocal melodies that came to symbolize The Eagles and make them one of the most revered bands of their time. Go to TheEaglesTributeBand.com.
Tusk
(7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9)
It’s not easy to recreate the magic of a group like Fleetwood Mac, as the band combines elements of rock, adult contempo, blues and other genres with mystifying ease and offers a multi-gendered approach to doing so, with both male and female vocals taking center stage at various points. Somehow Tusk, a Jersey-based tribute act pulls it off, as vocalist Kathy Phillips flawlessly captures the both the visual and sonic essence of Stevie Nicks, while Kim Williams does her best Christine McVie impression (both vocally and on the keys) and guitarist Scott McDonald masterfully handles the Lindsay Buckingham duties. Drummer Tom Nelson and bassist Randy Artiglere hold down a tight rhythm section as well, making this one of the most accurate tributes to any band we have come across.
Beatles For Sale
(7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23)
There is not, nor has there ever been a band more iconic than The Beatles. From their early days of simple pop hits to their later psychedelic period, John, Paul, George and Ringo became the biggest and most popular band of all time over the course of less than a decade. But the band never reunited after their breakup in 1972, and fans have been unable to hear their songs performed live since. Enter Beatles For Sale. This tribute to the Fab Four painstakingly recreates the various stages of the group with period-correct costumes, hairstyles and instruments … and of course the music itself. One of the youngest Beatles tributes around, their youthful energy helps accurately mimic the stage presence of the boys from Liverpool the way they were in the ’60s. Go to Facebook.com.