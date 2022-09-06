5 things to know about The Pool at Harrah's

Harrah’s Resort is one of the most popular spots for nightlife in all of Atlantic City. This happening spot opened in 1980 and now, 42 years later, it is still bringing in customers daily. One of the main attractions is The Pool, a sprawling Vegas-style pool which doubles as a nightlife venue.
During the day, The Pool is a spot where anyone can relax with a cocktail and a book and just lounge around. At night, it becomes a full-on club as it transforms into The Pool After Dark, a hip spot where the top DJs flock and the young and beautiful spend weekend nights popping bottles and dancing the night away.
Here are five things you need to know about The Pool at Harrah’s:
1. It’s open all year roundUnlike most of the pools you find in Vegas, The Pool at Harrah’s is located indoors and covered with a large glass dome, so whether its January or July, you can still take a dip. The domed walls allow you to still see the sky and feel like you’re outside while you’re sitting poolside. And the palm trees and lush greenery give a tropical vibe amid this indoor oasis.
The water never dips below a bathwater-like temperature of 82 degrees either, guaranteeing you’ll feel like you’re on the beach in Mexico no matter when you visit.
2. Limited
horseplay allowedWhile most pools are overrun with splashing kids Marco-Poloing you into insanity, The Pool at Harrah’s is reserved for guests 21 and older. Those with kids in tow can use the Family Fun Center Pool and Arcade on the fourth floor, but warn your toddlers in advance that the chances of DJ Pauly D dropping in to spin there are decidedly slimmer than one might hope.
Those 21 and older can lounge at The Pool and mingle all day while ordering drinks directly through Harrah’s mobile ordering app. Guests can place their mobile drink orders and have the drinks be delivered right to their seats.
3. You can reserve daybeds, cabanas, or bungalows for the dayIf you are planning to hang at the pool all day, it’s key to make sure to secure the best poolside spot you can get.
The Pool offers comfy lounge chairs, daybeds, personal cabanas and bungalows. The lounge chairs provided are scattered around and are first come, first serve. Daybeds are built for a relaxing day under the dome, can fit two people comfortably and must be reserved ahead of time.
But if you really want to enjoy the pool and treat yourself for the day, a cabana or bungalow is the way to go. The cabanas can fit up to six people and offers semi-private seating and a TV, while bungalows allow for a full day party, with room for 20 people.
4. It fills up quickThe Pool After Dark is not your average pool party. It’s more like an unforgettable nightlife experience with the hottest DJs matching up with an even hotter crowd. Guests can reserve premium bottle service, tables, cabanas and private hot tubs. Pre-sold tickets are available in order to ensure your spot for the night. Order your ticket then simply pick it up with your valid ID. All guests without a pre-sale ticket will have to pay a cash cover at time of entry.
5. The detailsThe Pool is open during the day Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Pool After Dark is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Non-hotel guests pay $30 a person, while hotel guests pay $20 per room for up to two guests.
Military guests who show a valid military ID can enjoy a 10% discount off all food and beverage purchases throughout the night.