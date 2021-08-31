5 Spots to End the Summer on Labor Day

We have spent all month trying to deny it, but summer is clearly on its way out. And as sad as that is, at least we have Labor Day to celebrate before autumn digs its cinnamon-scented claws into us all. So in the name of going out on a high note, we have put together a list of five great spots to enjoy the last sips of summer on Labor Day.
Sweetwater Marina
and RiverdeckSpend Labor Day at Sweetwater Marina to end summer with a bang! Had too much bang the night before? Get there early and try Mike’s Hangover Burger, made with pork roll, bacon, fried egg and American cheese for $12. That should get you back in the game and ready to go right as Smokey Starr takes the stage from 1 to 5 p.m. on Labor Day to bring those island vibes to all with his energetic reggae and calypso tunes. Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck is located at 2780 7th Ave. Sweetwater. Go to SweetwaterRiverdeck.com.
Harry’s Ocean Bar
& GrilleHead to Harry’s this Labor Day for their awesome Monday special, “Microbrew and Mussels Monday.” This deal consists of $2 off draft beers, half-priced mussels and $6 pub pretzels. Catch live music from Nicki Sbaffoni on the rooftop deck from 4 to 8 p.m. And, of course, any trip to Harry’s is not complete without knocking back a few of their signature Crushes. We love them all, but the Orange Crush ($10) is the O.G., made with Pinnacle orange vodka, triple sec, fresh orange juice and Sprite. We swear it tastes better here than just about anywhere else at the shore. It’s the best 10 bucks you will spend all weekend. Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grill is located at 1025 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to MontrealBeachResort.com.
LandShark Bar & GrillHave your final summer outing at LandShark, right on the beach in front of Resorts Casino Hotel. Scarf down some good eats such as their Caribbean Burger topped with bacon, grilled pineapple, Havarti cheese and a chipotle pineapple aioli. And you always gotta wash down good grub with an even better drink, and the Pink Cadillac is the perfect match — a margarita made with Margaritaville Last Mango Tequila, Cointreau, LandShark margarita mix and a splash of cranberry on the rocks. DJ Chris Roberts will make an appearance to fill the day with bomb tunes and mixes. LandShark Bar & Grill is located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
The Inn at Sugar HillEnd the season this Labor Day at The Inn at Sugar Hill on its outside deck– recently dubbed Izzy’s River Landing in honor of its new owner. You can dine al fresco on scrumptious bites such as their crab flatbread pizza for $14.99, or get creative and build your own burger for $12.99. This Labor Day enjoy live music on Izzy’s River Landing as you gaze at the water dreaming it was still June. The Inn at Sugar Hill is located at 5704 Somers Point Road in Mays Landing. Go to InnAtSugarHill.com.
The Point in Somers PointHead out to The Point on Labor Day to enjoy live music, firepits, torch dancers and a beach breeze at the only true Tiki Bar in Somers Point. On Labor Day, Matt Santry will perform from 6 to 10 p.m., followed by DJ Sepper, who brings the party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. While the music is flowing, make sure to grab some grub such as a Caribbean Crab Cake and pair it with a Sneaky Monkey, a 16-ounce frozen bit of heaven made with Myers Dark Rum, Kahlua, RumChata and a frozen Banana Blend for $12. The Point is located at 998 Bay Ave in Somers Point. Go to DoThePoint.com.