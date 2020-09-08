With COVID-19 changing the landscape for both entertainment and dining, most, if not all bars and restaurants have had to extensively modify the experience they can offer patrons. Most spots just were not set up for the tricky restrictions that a pandemic brings with it. But in South Jersey, there is one spot that seems almost designed for this situation … and that is Laguna Grill & Rum Bar in Brigantine. Wanna know why? Here are 5 reasons.
1. The location. Laguna Grill has always had a lovely interior space for dining and drinks, but anybody who has been there will tell you that the outdoor space is where the action is. And that makes sense, as this bar/restaurant is located directly on the beach. You can sip a cocktail while gazing at the ocean amid a warm summer breeze. While every other bar was scrambling to transform their parking lots into usable outdoor spaces, Laguna was way ahead of the game already.
2. The bands. Thought that live music was dead in 2020? Maybe in most spots, but at Laguna Grill the band plays on – literally. Live music takes place here daily and will run through early October. The large outdoor stage is set right on the beach, and some of the top acts in the region perform here regularly, such as The Amish Outlaws, The E Street Shuffle, Kevin Miller’s Smashed, Originare and The Billy Walton Band, just to name a few. And you don’t need to cram yourself into a sweaty bar to enjoy them. At Laguna Grill you can park yourself right on the sand itself and get your groove on safely.
3. The space. There are no two ways about it, social distancing can be tricky when you are at crowded bars, especially if there is not much room. But the massive outdoor space at Laguna, which consists of large decks with tables and chairs as well as an entire sandy beach to stretch out on, means you and your group can feel completely safe while enjoying your time together.
4. The food. It’s one-stop shopping at Laguna Grill, as your entire outing can be built around this single location. Grab a table and treat yourself to a lobster roll or some fish and chips from their seafood-heavy menu, then keep the party going afterward with a few rounds of tropical cocktails. Try their legendary rum runner … you won’t be disappointed.
5. It’s not just for night owls. Most bars don’t see much excitement until the sun goes down. But that is absolutely not the case here, as the beachfront setting means folks are showing up throughout the day to enjoy the vacation-esque vibe. And because live music begins at 1 p.m., you won’t need to wait to get your groove on.