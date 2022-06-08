5 Questions with Stephen Pearcy: The Voice of Ratt

If there was a Mount Rushmore of ’80s metal singers, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt would likely be on it.
With his trademark gravelly, pitch-perfect voice, love of crunchy guitars and ability to write some of the catchiest rock tracks of all time – “Round and Round,” “Back for More,” “I Want a Woman,” “Lay It Down,” “Way Cool Jr.” – Pearcy embodies the sound and image of that awesome, gluttonous era of rock.
Now 65, Pearcy will bring his solo band to the Orange Loop Rock Fest on Saturday, June 11, inside Showboat Hotel on a day that will feature colleagues such as Great White, Slaughter and Doro, along with ’90s and early 2000s rockers Chevelle and Hinder.
On the 20th anniversary of the death – to the day – of his Ratt bandmate and guitarist Robbin Crosby, Pearcy reminisces about his late friend, the glory days of Ratt and what to expect this weekend in Atlantic City.
SCOTT CRONICK: Stephen, it’s great to talk to you, but today has got to be a little bittersweet.
STEPHEN PEARCY: As we celebrate Robbin’s passing 20 years today, it’s still Ratt & Roll. (The music’s) got life … so we are kind of tripping in a good way. He was such an important part of the band. I knew we could play without him, but when he was gone, I knew the band was done. I knew we could go through the motions with different players, but I lost a real, true partner there … a driver in that machine. So, I continue to do the solo thing because I can write what I want and do solo records and tour when I want … with who I want. We were supposed to do a big summer tour with Ratt this year. I initiated doing something if the guys would get together. But there is no reason for them to do it or a need for them to do it, so I decided to just go out solo. And I am better off. Some of these guys (in my band) have been with me 18, 20 years. So if you want to Ratt & Roll, come see my shows.
SC: The ’80s scene was so unique. I miss the guitars and the whole over-the-top nature of that era.
SP: Well, it never went away. I mean when the ’90s came, people were like, “Where did they all go?” Well, some of us were and are still standing. You got Motley Crue out there headlining stadiums, and you have me and a lot of others tripping around doing concerts. Look at everyone else on this festival this weekend. Everyone is out there having fun. It’s colorful, it's dangerous, it’s exciting again.
SC: We always hear rock is dead, but it’s far from it. Do you think music is cyclical and we will get a comeback of the big guitar riffs?
SP: I already see it now because I listen to a lot of different kinds of music, and the stuff being played now sometimes is like they emulated the ’80s. When it comes to us and bands like us, people are like, “Yeah, I remember them. I grew up with them.” Back then, the demographics were interesting. You had girls from 14 to their mothers and everyone in between coming out to see us. Now, 30 and 40 years later, they are still Rattin’ & Rollin’, their kids are Rattin’ & Rollin’, and their kids’ kids are Rattin’ & Rollin’. It’s all good.
SC: Do you feel blessed that you were in your prime when rock stars weren’t afraid to be rock stars?
SP: For sure. It’s possible to have a decent career now, but it doesn’t seem as much fun. I’ll tell you a funny story: When we took Poison out on the road years ago, they thought they could out party us, and we sent (Poison frontman) Bret (Michaels) to the hospital after a show.
SC: When did you realize you made it?
SP: It was a brilliant thing to experience. It was when Robbin and I were headlining with Ratt, and we were playing Madison Square Garden the first time. When we were walking backstage up the ramp to the stage, we looked at each other and said, “Led Zeppelin was here! We made it!!”