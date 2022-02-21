5 questions with Kirk Franklin

Grammy Award-winning gospel legend Kirk Franklin will make his debut at Hard Rock 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Etess Arena as yet another celebration of black culture in honor of Black History Month. Franklin has made a name for himself as a choir director and solo artist and has worked with such stars as Bono and Whitney Houston over the course of his career. We had a chance to speak to him in advance of the show about his experiences in the world of gospel music and what it was like working with some of the biggest names in the music industry.
RYAN LOUGHLIN: What was it about gospel music that drew you in initially?
KIRK FRANKLIN: I was adopted when I was 4. The lady that adopted me was 64 years old, and that was her reference point. She would sing gospel songs like “Amazing Grace” around the house, and she really connected to that. At first, my point of interest with music was more about R&B, soul and hip-hop because I was a break dancer when I was younger. It wasn’t until a friend of mine got shot and killed when I was about 15 years old that things changed. That kind of changed the trajectory for me personally. And that opened up the door for me starting my own personal journey into my own faith experience, and gospel music was a big part of that.
RL: Gospel music is obviously very rooted in tradition. Does modern gospel and your approach to it differ from more traditional gospel music?
KF: I think the message of gospel music is what it is, and it’s important to be authentic and very clear about that. And it’s the same with other types of music. You’re not going to have a rapper start talking about flower arrangements. He is going to rap about his experience, and it’s going to be authentic to the culture and community that he is from. So when you are talking about gospel music, it’s very monotheistic and very clear in its nature, and I think that is what makes gospel music gospel music. You can have inspirational music and all these other forms of music that come from the black community, but gospel music is always going to be connected to this monotheistic message that is very unapologetic in both presentation and purpose.
RL: Your first record was the first gospel album to sell more than
a million records.
What was it like to experience that level of success right out of the gate?
KF: The dichotomy of Christianity and commerce is something that can be a very odd journey. It’s an interesting waltz: Sometimes you step on its feet; and sometimes it steps on yours. And, of course, success like that brings out the old homeboys and homegirls that you wanna take shopping because you feel guilty that you left the hood and they didn’t. I experienced a lot of the same stories that you hear all the time from black and brown people in this industry. Just because I do faith-based music doesn’t alienate me from those same narratives.
RL: You’ve worked with some of the biggest names in music – Whitney Houston, Bono, Mary J Blige and others. Was it intimidating to step into a room with such legends?
KF: Yeah, but I think what made it easier was that these were also people that were fans of the genre. If you watch Aretha Franklin’s movie that came out a couple years ago — from one of her live concerts in the ’70s at her church — if you look who’s in the audience, it’s Mick Jagger! So I found out that all of these icons had been so influenced by this genre. It gave birth to so many pop stars, from Elvis Presley on to today.
RL: Who are your biggest influences – both inside the world of gospel music and out?
KF: I’m very influenced by life. I’m influenced when I see people hurting and when I see people facing challenges. I am influenced by people that fight and argue and by politics and conversations that have to do with socio-economic issues. I have a heart for the marginalized. I am inspired by the heroes of music from Bo Diddley to Stevie Wonder to Yo-Yo Ma and Billie Eilish. I’m a fan of music, and I love music where you can tell it is a pool of the soul. I’m inspired by so many things around me. I find inspiration in so many places and spaces.