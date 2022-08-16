5 Questions with Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd has been one of the most popular and well-respected blues guitarists in the world since releasing his first record (1995’s “Ledbetter Heights”) when he was just 18 years-old. Since then he has gone on to tour with legends like Buddy Guy and Steven Stills – the latter of which he formed the blues supergroup The Rides with in 2013.
Shepherd and his band will head to the Ocean City Music Pier for a performance 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. We had a chance to chat with him in advance of the show. Here’s what he had to say:
Matt Bryk: So what are you most excited about for this upcoming tour?
Kenny Wayne Shepherd: Well, I mean, we have a number of different things going on right now. Every show is kind of a different show. Some shows are 25th anniversary shows for my second album, “Trouble Is…,” and in those shows we’re playing like the entire “Trouble Is…,” album for the first time live in concert along with some other stuff from previous albums. So that’s always fun and exciting, getting to play some of that music that we haven’t played for such a long time. And then we also simultaneously have a blues festival tour that I’ve launched for the first time this year, called the Backroads Blues Festival. And we have Buddy Guy and myself and Kingfish Ingram all playing the festival and you know, this is like the inaugural event and the goal is to have it be a reoccurring annual festival. And then there are other shows where we’re just doing, a normal separate band set, which covers material from many different outlets that we’ve put out over the past almost 30 years. So every show is unique, and every setlist is kind of different. It’s all really exciting. It’s just exciting to be back out playing music again.
MB: Are you close with Buddy Guy and Kingfish Ingram?
KWS: I’ve known Buddy since I was like 14 years-old. And Kingfish I met a few years ago but had been seeing him via the Internet and watching him play and kind of come up and create a name for himself.
MB: You guys are playing at the Music Pier in Ocean City. Have you ever played there before?
KWS: Yeah, I think we played there. You know, a few years back. But I wouldn’t know totally for sure. But you know, at this point in my career, touring for, like 30 years, we’ve played just about every place you can play.
MB: Next year you’re touring in Europe and the U.K. What’s the best part about playing overseas?
KWS: You know, it’s just a different audience. And in some countries they react slightly differently and really what’s amazing about playing in other countries is just how far your music can reach people, and how enthusiastic they can be for this kind of music. And we have a solid fan base over there, so we certainly always enjoy going over there playing for them.
MB: What do you want people to gain from attending one of your shows?
KWS: You know man, I just want to give people an opportunity to have a break from the rest of the world and to just have a moment where they’re immersed in music and kind of forget about all the other stuff. We just want to bring light into people’s lives — just like an hour and a half or two hours of positive vibes, you know?