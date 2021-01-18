5 places to hang in Somers Point

When the topic of nightlife at the shore comes up, most people tend to think of Atlantic City or Wildwood, but the truth is that Somers Point has quietly been a fantastic spot to go bar hopping for more than half a century. Serving its role as Ocean City’s boozy neighbor, the fun part of a night out in Somers Point is that many of the bars and restaurants are easily walkable from each other, plus each offers its own unique version of a good time. Here are five of our favorites.
Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar: Gregory’s has a fancy dining room, which is fine if you are looking for a relaxing dinner, but the adjacent bar is where the fun really resides. First opening in 1946, the bar has a well-worn charm that can only be produced through years of folks popping in to eat, drink and be merry. It’s the bar equivalent to a perfectly broken-in baseball glove. The jukebox is great, and they offer a solid pub menu should you choose to nosh a bit between beers. And, yes, they still have Taco Tuesdays and Thursdays. They also offer a backyard space which stays open until at least 11 p.m. each night. Gregory’s is located at 900 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to GregorysRestaurantAndBar.letseat.at.
Josie Kelly’s Public House: One of the biggest South Jersey success stories of the last few years, Josie Kelly’s provides a fantastic Irish pub setting as well as a separate space where some of the top live bands in the area take the stage each week … at least during non-COVID times. Add to that a killer menu of elevated pub grub prepared by Chef Michael Brennan, plus a large whiskey menu and an excellent cocktail program with everything from Irish coffees to Pimms cups, and you have a fantastic way to spend a night out. They even added some inflatable pods to their outdoor scene recently. How cool is that!? Josie Kelly’s is located at 908 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to JosieKellys.com.
Charlie’s Bar & Restaurant: Charlie’s sits just down the street from Gregory’s, and over its long history has managed to make a name for itself as an absolute legend when it comes to buffalo wings. That accounts for some of its popularity for sure, but it’s the warm and welcoming atmosphere that keeps most folks coming back. It’s one of those spots where everyone seems to know each other, and it won’t take long for you to feel like one of the gang. Seventeen taps of brews to choose from make this a nice option for beer lovers, too. And the fresh-squeezed juices for its cocktails is just another reason to go. Charlie’s Bar is located at 800 Shore Road in Somers Point. Go to CharliesBar.com.
DiOrio’s Circle Café: Family-owned and operated for more than 60 years, DiOrio’s sits right at the circle in Somers Point and, much like Charlie’s, it’s also a legend in the Buffalo wing/tender game. If you are looking to see what the fuss is about, we suggest you head down on either Tuesday or Wednesday nights after 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays their tenders can be had for 60 cents each and Wednesdays wings are available for the highly unusual price of 54 cents each – both deals can only be had with the purchase of a beverage. The bar here is lively and fun, and the come-as-you-are vibe makes it a great place to grab a beer and unwind. And their spinach-artichoke dip is top-notch. DiOrio’s Circle Café is located at 10 MacArthur Blvd. in Somers Point. Go to Facebook.com/DiOrios-Circle-Café.
Caroline’s by the Bay: With an impressive bayside deck, the outdoor space at Caroline’s by the Bay is one of the most picturesque spots to hit in Somers Point. And with their brand-new picnic table area increasing the seating options, the space has become an excellent, socially-distanced spot to safely enjoy cocktails and good company. Inside, local IPAs share space with traditional favorites like Bud and Guinness, while Chef Kyriakos Georgiou offers up a truly inspired menu at The Locals Spot, where you can enjoy everything from burgers and flatbreads to their one-of-a-kind Korean Pig Wings … a truly unique spin on a classic pub appetizer. Caroline’s by the Bay is located at 450 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to CarolinesNJ.com.
