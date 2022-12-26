5 low-key ways to celebrate the New Year

With all the champagne toasts, beads, noisemakers and fireworks — it’s easy to forget that celebrating a New Year doesn’t have to be a grand spectacle. It can be - and this may come as a shock to those of you who are huge on epic celebrations – quiet, intimate or dare we say, relaxing? For those of you looking for a low-key way to ring in 2023, we’ve got you covered. Here are five chilled-out ways to say good-bye to 2022.
1. Just stay home
Perhaps the most obvious of all the relaxing ways to celebrate a new anything, including a year, is to stay at the place where you’re the comfiest and coziest version of yourself — your own home. Up-level the experience from a regular night in with some yummy takeout — you can never go wrong with wings or tenders from Charlie’s Bar and Restaurant in Somers Point — tune into the Times Square ball drop, and bring out the old pots and pans for some midnight clatter. Your New Year’s Day self will thank you. Located at 800 Shore Road., Somers Point. CharliesBar.com
2. Involve Chocolate
Everything’s better with chocolate, and New Year’s Eve is no exception. Enjoy an intimate evening for two on Saturday at Bar 32 on Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City. The bean-to-bar restaurant offers guests a laid-back NYE experience with all the truly important things in life — cheese, charcuterie, a dessert spectacular prepared tableside and two handcrafted cocktails — for $100. Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Bar32Chocolate.com
3. Staycation
It’s like staying at home, only so much better. Because someone else makes the bed and the coffee. And in the case of Lokal Hotel in Cape May, that someone also has an outdoor heated salt water pool that’s open through Tuesday, Jan. 3. Does it get any more fantastic? We think not. This micro-resort features eight impeccably designed rooms, each of which is calling for you to kick back, relax, and walk into 2023 in style. Located at 5 Stockton Place, Cape May. StayLokal.com
4. Play bartender
Instead of dealing with a big party environment, host your own chill soiree and take a turn playing bartender. Head to PassionVines in Somers Point for everything you’ll need to be a mixing maven, from bitters and shrubs to bottles and mixers, in addition to plenty of on-sale bubbly and a three-pack special on Prosecco and Champ. Finish things off with your favorite Spotify mix and some noshes, and you’ve got your very own low-key version of a NYE spectacular. Located at 265 New Road, Somers Point. PassionVines.com
5. Take a class
New year, new goals? If trying something new is on your 2023 bucket list, get a head start with a New Year’s Eve Charcuterie Class from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Raffa’s Charcuterie & Fine Foods in Sea Isle City. Grab some like-minded besties and head over to build your own New Year’s themed charcuterie board while learning the origins of some of this season’s best cured meats and fine cheeses. Tickets are $80 per person and space is limited. Located at 4000 Pleasure Ave. in Sea Isle. RaffasSIC.com