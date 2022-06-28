5 great bars to watch the fireworks at this weekend

Fourth of July Weekend is always the pinnacle of the summer, and the celebration always includes plenty of fireworks, and they aren’t even always on the 4th. No matter what night they are scheduled for, you can choose to watch them from anywhere with a view, but we think it’s always preferable to do so with a drink in hand on the outdoor deck of a great local bar or restaurant. So, with that in mind, here are our picks of five great bars to watch the fireworks in South Jersey this holiday weekend.
LandShark Bar & Grill
This sprawling beach bar and restaurant is situated directly outside Resorts Casino Hotel, and its fun Buffett-style vibes make for the perfect setting to knock back a few beers and cocktails while you wait for the big North Beach fireworks show to start at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. Somehow a frozen drink just tastes better when sipped on the sand, and you can do just that in grand style at LandShark Bar when you opt for one of their 22-ounce blender-shaped souvenir cups. Our pick? Go for the Lava Flow – a mix of Margaritaville silver rum and coconut and strawberry purees. It’s like a tropical vacation in the form of a libation. LandShark Bar is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
The Biergarten
A fine spot to raise a glass in celebration of our nation’s independence, The Biergarten is located right on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, just a stone’s throw away from Tropicana Atlantic City, which will be the site of a fireworks spectacular 10 p.m. Monday, July 4. Taps will flow with a variety of brews, and while you could play it safe with your go-to domestic favorite, we suggest you try one of their German beers, such as Spaten Lager, Warsteiner or Hofbrau Weiss, all of which can be had in giant 32-ounce German beer steins perfect for hoisting high in the air. The Biergarten is located at 2701 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to BiergartenAC.com.
The Point
Ocean City’s status as a dry town means that, by default, any Fourth of July fireworks celebration held there will be a booze-free experience. If that just doesn’t sit right with you, we may have found a work-around. The Point is a sprawling outdoor tiki bar located just across the bay in Somers Point, and since the entire thing is outdoors, you’ll be able to sip your non-virgin rum runner while enjoying the explosions in the sky just over the bridge. Ocean City’s fireworks begin 9 p.m. Monday, July 4. The Point is located at 990 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to DoThePoint.com.
Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille
Easily one of the most picturesque and relaxing places one can find themselves in all of Cape May, Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille sits directly across from the beach, and the rooftop deck gets you prime viewing for Cape May’s annual Fourth of July fireworks. As has been the tradition at Harry’s since 2010, Independence Day will once again be celebrated with a concert from Springsteen tribute band The E Street Shuffle from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 4, which will wrap up just as the fireworks are launched. Watch them as you sip on a delicious orange crush - their signature drink made with Absolut Mandarin vodka, triple sec, fresh squeezed orange juice and a splash of Sprite. Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grill is located at 1025 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to HarrysCapeMay.com.
Capt’n Jack’s Island Grill
Wildwood’s massive beach will be Ground Zero for fireworks come 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, and while you can easily catch a glimpse of them from just about anywhere on the boardwalk, one of our favorite spots is at Capt’n Jack’s Island Grill, an indoor/outdoor space that is tough to resist. The open air and warm ocean breezes are intoxicating here, as is their famous Fishbowl cocktail, a combination of vodka, Bacardi Coconut Rum, blue Curacao, pineapple juice, Sprite and sour mix served in a giant 64-ounce fish bowl. Capt’n Jack’s Island Grill is located at 2701 Boardwalk in Wildwood. Go to CaptnJacksIslandGrill.com.