5 albums to play before summer ends

The clock is ticking on this season, but there is still time to enjoy a few moments of sonic bliss. Pop on any of these classic records and relax for a perfect end-of-summer listening experience.
“Legend,” Bob Marley (1984)
This is one of those albums that seemingly everyone has owned a copy of at one point or another, and for good reason. Bob Marley is one of those artists that most people seem to enjoy no matter where their own musical tastes may lie. All you have to do is hit play and the hypnotic reggae beat of the opening track “Is This Love” will boost the vibe of any backyard pool party at least three notches.
Standout tracks: Stir It Up, Waiting In Vain,” “No Woman, No Cry”
“By The Way,” Red Hot Chili Peppers (2002)
The cool California funk pop of the Red Hot Chili Peppers can be enjoyed any time of year, but this album from the early aughts has a catchiness and flow to it that perfectly compliment the months where the sun is our god.
Standout tracks: “The Zephyr Song,” “Can’t Stop,” “Dosed”
“Crash,” Dave Matthews Band (1996)
It was really hard to pick which Dave Matthews album should go on this list as a strong argument could be made for just about any of them. But in the end “Crash” won out, as tracks such as “Crash Into Me” and the lazy, head bopping “Let You Down” seem like they were written specifically for heavily flip-flopped fans to sip drinks on a porch while listening to as the sun sets on a perfect summer night. Matthews himself has become something of a symbol of summer, with his annual tours that serve as a highlight of the season for many.
Standout tracks: “Two Step,” “Let You Down,” “Crash Into Me”
“Best of Van Halen Volume I,” Van Halen (1996)
Instructions: Get in a convertible, put the top down and crank up Van Halen’s “Aint Talkin’ bout Love” then drive down the main drag of any beach town in New Jersey and try not to have a good time. It’s simply not possible.
Standout tracks: “Ain’t Talkin’ bout Love,” “Poundcake,” “Why Can’t This Be Love”
“Graceland,” Paul Simon (1986)
Summer is road trip season and this record makes for the perfect driving companion for a long trip. The title track itself is about a road trip taken by a father and son who head out on a pilgrimage “down the highway, through the cradle of the Civil War,” eventually making their way to Elvis Presley’s legendary estate. Like most road trips, (whether the narrator knows it or not) the adventure on the road is the real focus, with the destination itself often being of less significance.
On this record (which won “Album of the Year” at the 1987 Grammy Awards) Simon is joined by a backing band of South African musicians and singers who somehow seamlessly weave their way into Simon’s soundscape as if they were there all along. Not only is this a perfect summer album, it’s a perfect album in general.
Standout tracks: “Graceland,” “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes”