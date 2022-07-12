10 Cool Things to Discover on Wildwood Boardwalk

Watch the tram car, please!
Summer is always a great time to visit the boardwalk in Wildwood There is fun for everyone, whether it be amusement park rides, carnival games, eating funnel cakes and more. Now you may not know exactly what to do during your time on the boardwalk, but don’t worry: We have you covered.
Here are 10 cool things to discover on the Wildwood Boardwalk.
Mariner’s Arcade
Located at the heart of the boardwalk is Mariner’s Arcade. This arcade offers the biggest and easiest progressive jackpots in South Jersey. Better yet, they have the latest and hottest video games such as The Walking Dead, Jurassic Park, Treasure Quest and more. You can test your luck with one of the claw machines or collect enough tickets to get a prize. Prizes range from stuffed animals, mugs, wine glasses, neon signs and more. Being at Mariner’s Arcade is a great way to have some fun and cool off from the heat on the boardwalk.
Mariner’s Arcade is located at 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Admission is free. Go to MarinersBoardwalk.com.
Seaport Aquarium
Another cool thing on the boardwalk is the Seaport Aquarium, one of the perfect spots to plan a family vacation. The aquarium offers an educational, unforgettable tour of sealife with hundreds of fish, snakes, eels, alligators and more. The coolest thing that they have there is the interactive touch pool, where you can safely touch some of the fish. All of this for a reasonable price of $8.95 for adults, $6.95 for seniors and kids 8 and under, and kids 2 and under are free. Make sure to check out the Seaport Aquarium on the boardwalk, you might learn a thing or two.
Seaport Aquarium is located at 3400 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Admission is $8.95 for adults, $6.95 for seniors and kids eight and under, and kids 2 and under are free. Go to WildwoodsNj.com.
Dragon’s Lair Black Light Mini Golf
Enjoy an indoor golf course to beat the heat. The cool thing about Dragon’s Lair is that the course glows in the dark under black lights. This makes dragons and knights look three dimensional. If you successfully get a hole in one on the final hole, you will meet Bo Bo the Talking Dragon. Minigolf could not get any more fun than this course. Don’t get lost in the Dragon’s Lair on the boardwalk.
Dragon’s Lair Mini Golf is located at 3616 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Admission is $8 per person. Go to DragonsLairMiniGolf.com.
Boat Tag
Ready, aim, fire! Boat tag is a cool game where you can test your accuracy. You are provided with rubber balls and you try to aim and fire at the moving targets in the cage. You can also play your friends and family by one side controlling the boats and the other side attacking the boats. See if you can lead your boat to safety by coming out of the game unscathed. All for the reasonable price of $8 per person. Get your sea legs prepared for some treacherous waters playing Boat tag on the Wildwood Boardwalk.
Boat Tag is located at 4001 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Admission is $8 per person. Go to MoreysPiers.com.
Monster Truck Rides
Have you ever wondered what it’s like being in a monster truck? Well, look no further! These Monster Truck rides are the only of their kind on the East Coast. Monster Truck rides are open seven days a week through Labor Day, as long as the weather cooperates. They are also open on weekends in the fall and spring. Featured Monster Trucks are “AmeriCrush” and “ZombieCrusher,” Each ride is $10 until 5 p.m. and $12 after 5 p.m. You must be 35 inches tall to ride. Each Monster Truck has eight seats and seatbelts in the back of the bed of the truck. This is perfect for families to check out on the boardwalk in Wildwood.
Monster Truck Rides are located at 4101 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Admission is $10 until 5 p.m. and $12 after 5 p.m. Go to WildwoodsNj.com.
Ripley’s Adventure Maze
Don’t get lost in Ripley’s Adventure Maze. This maze was designed by the world’s leading maze designer and the former President of Ripley’s Believe It or Not. This maze isn’t as easy as you may think. You can get lost in the field of mirrors that will keep you guessing. There are designed dead ends to keep your senses heightened. If you don’t get out within 20 minutes, don’t worry: They will send a rescue team to come and get you. Just hope that they don’t get lost, too. See who can get out of the fastest at Ripley’s Adventure Maze.
Ripley’s Adventure Maze is located at 2701 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Admission is $12 per person. Go to WildwoodMirrorMaze.com.
Grand Prix Raceway
Ready, set, go! Zip your way through the course at the Grand Prix Raceway on Morey’s Adventure Pier. These go-karts are self-controlled, so if it’s your first time, speak with an attendant, and they will help you with your first experience. Each double-seat go-kart accommodates one adult and one child. You must be 16 years old or older in order to drive and at least 56 inches tall. Passengers must be 44 inches tall to ride. This ride is not included with the daily wristbands and the season pass at Morey’s Pier. This is a fun way to race your family and see who comes out the winner. Don’t miss out on this family fun opportunity at Morey’s Adventure Pier.
The Grand Prix Raceway is located at 3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. It is $13.04 per single rider. Go to MoreysPier.com.
Captain Jack’s
Located within the Boardwalk Mall is Captain Jack’s, which offers delicious food and great drink specials. One of their specialty sandwiches is called Cap’n Jack’s Chicken with grilled chicken breast, sliced ham, grilled pineapple, pepper jack cheese and creamy mustard sauce. Their drink specials consist of Margarita Mondays which offers $5 16-ounce margaritas. Twisted Tea Tuesday offers $3 Twisted Teas. Fishbowl Friday features their signature fishbowl made with vodka, Bacardi coconut rum, Blue Curacao, pineapple juice, Sprite and a splash of sour mix served in a 64-ounce fishbowl. The best part is you have a lovely view of the ocean. You don’t want to forget to try the fishbowl at Captain Jack’s in the Boardwalk Mall.
Captain Jack’s is located at 3800 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Admission is free. Go to CapnJacksIslandGrill.com.
Splash Zone Waterpark
Enter the Splash Zone Waterpark in Wildwood, the best way to cool off in the sun. They have waterslides like the Midnight Run and the Speed Demon, which are exhilarating and will get you drenched. Children can have a blast on the tree house where there are interactive waterguns, fountains and the giant bucket, which holds 1,000 gallons of water and soaks everyone by the tree house when it overflows. One of the cool things at the Splash Zone is the flow rider machine, which creates waves for you to surf on. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, it is always a fun time to learn and see people ride the flow rider. Don’t be afraid to get wet at the Splash Zone Waterpark.
Splash Zone Waterpark is located at 3500 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Tickets are $35.99 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $39.99 from 2 to 5:30 p.m., and $49.99 all day from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Go to SplashZoneWaterpark.com.
The Doo Wop Diner
Get ready for a blast from the past. The Doo Wop Diner on the boardwalk brings you back in time to the 1950s for a great meal of burgers and milkshakes. They have burgers such as the El Cubano burger topped with slow-roasted pork, ham, sweet pickles, mustard, mayo and Swiss cheese. Or try the ’57 Chevy burger made with bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, onions and chipotle mayo. They have 16 different milkshake flavors like chocolate banana, cookie dough, peanut butter, birthday cake, and more. The Doo Wop Diner is a great place to grab some grub when you’re on the boardwalk.
The Doo Wop Diner is located at 4010 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Admission is free. Go to TheDooWopDiner.com.