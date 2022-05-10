After a bit of downtime, Burlesque Show returns to Borgata with a bang

Back in 2013, the powers that be at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa had a meeting with Producer Allen Valentine about bringing a new production show to the resort. Various visions and ideas were thrown around and, from that, the concept of the Burlesque Show was born.
The show would feature a vaudevillian style that combined a variety of theatrical components from comedy to dance to the more risqué elements that the art form is notorious for.
As fun, sexy and exciting of a concept that it was, rarely does a production show of any kind stick around for more than a couple years in Atlantic City, so the fact that the Burlesque Show has just returned once again to Borgata for its eighth run is truly remarkable. COVID put the show on ice for a while, but it’s back in full force, with performances in the Music Box theater running through the end of September.
I caught up with Valentine recently and got a chance to get an insider’s perspective about the show’s history, its longevity and just how he and his team managed to make an old art form seem new again.
RYAN LOUGHLIN: The Burlesque Show has been popular in Atlantic City for years. What has been the key to its success?
ALLEN VALENTINE: I’ve been doing shows for 30 years, and I have never had one that was this successful. It’s incredible! It’s just a really fun night out at a variety show. That’s what this is. It has dance, comedy, music … and although it’s definitely for adults, it’s also tastefully done. For the casino crowd, they walk out of there really happy, and I think that has been the key to our success.
And the other secret for us was coming up with a brand-new show every year. We keep things fresh. It definitely has its challenges, but it keeps people coming back. I was in a lounge a few years ago and met a group of customers who had just seen the show, and this one woman said, “Oh my God, we’ve seen every version, and we can’t wait to see what you guys do next!” That felt really good.
RL: What made you think an art form as old as burlesque would work at Borgata?
AV: At that time, when I spoke to the team at Borgata and asked them what kind of show they envisioned, they told me they wanted something “sexy, elegant and fun.” And I remember right away I wrote those three words down. And it made sense because Borgata has always been a sexy, elegant and fun property. So they wanted something that was kind of in tune with that … and hip. I went back to them and pitched the concept of a contemporary take on a burlesque show. They said “OK,” so we did it. And every year since, we have done a reboot of the show.
RL: What’s new in the current version of the show?
AV: During our first year, my team and I were joking around and we said: “If we make it to 10 years, we will do a best of the Burlesque Show.” We usually have 6 to 8 months advance notice to put the show together, but due to COVID and some recent changes at Borgata, we only had a short window, so we decided to move it up and do the best of the Burlesque Show this year. What makes this show different is that we are doing some routines form many years ago and tweaking them a bit to keep them fresh. It’s the Burlesque Show’s greatest hits!
RL: With the show containing so many beautiful women along with the element of striptease, do you find that there are more men in the audience than might be at your average production show?
AV: Actually, it’s the opposite! We went down to New Orleans to do some research when we were planning the show because New Orleans is the birthplace of burlesque. We looked at so many shows, and we realized that these shows were actually really empowering for women, both on stage and in the audience. That kind of surprised us, but we immediately knew we needed to capture that. And I think we have. So our Burlesque Show has that. The men are the butt of the jokes, and there is a kind of “girl power” vibe to the show.
I would say that although it’s mostly couples, we do skew a bit more toward women in the crowd. And the age group is really broad, as well. We’re getting a lot of 20-somethings that have never seen burlesque before and, for them, it’s this new cool thing. And then you have people who are older who remember back when burlesque was extremely popular originally.
RL: Being that burlesque is an older art form, is it tricky to find performers who have experience with it?
AV: It’s strange … about 10 years ago burlesque had a big resurgence in major cities like New York and Los Angeles. So, because of that, there are a lot of burlesque girls out there who take their art very seriously. They sew their own costumes and most are professional dancers.
RL: How do you keep an adult-themed show tasteful?
AV: The girls actually don’t strip down all the way; they just go down to pasties. In Vegas the girls are fully topless, and legally we could do that here, too, but I think that it works better when you leave the audience wanting more, so to speak. So that right there really keeps the show elegant. It’s sexy, but it’s built around suggestion as opposed to presentation.
RL: What would you say to someone who has never seen a burlesque performance and thinks it’s just a strip show?
AV: The striptease is actually just a small part of the show. It’s heavy on dance, and we have taken some really old-school music, like Peggy Lee and Eartha Kitt, and put a contemporary twist on it. It’s a large production: We have some really big set pieces and a cast of 30 people, which looks huge on a stage of that size. And it’s hysterical! Not only do we have a great comedian named Chris Morris in the show who is hilarious on his own, but we do these blackout comedy skits that are only about 45 seconds long but are really funny. It’s an old vaudevillian thing, but it’s something that has really caught on with the crowds. We have a load of variety: We have aerialists who are getting down to skimpy costumes while up in the air doing an aerialist routine; we have a plate spinning routine that is hilarious and exciting, too. There are just a lot of really great elements to this show. Everyone should come see it.