5 wineries to visit in the area (and what makes them so special)

When was the last time you went to a winery? If it’s been a while, this is your sign to go to one. From seeing how the wine is made to taking in the beautiful landscapes of the vineyard, it’s always a pleasant experience. And who doesn’t enjoy a tasting? Here are 5 wineries to visit and what makes them special.
Renault WineryThere are plenty of things to do at Renault Winery. From wine tours to live entertainment, you are bound to have a great time.
Renault offers a tour and wine tasting every Wednesday for $65 per person. What makes this winery special is that it’s family-friendly. Every Tuesday night is Family Fun Night in the Champagne Patio Garden. The evening includes a movie, games, face painting, dinner and sweet treats. Challenge your family in a game of cornhole, giant Jenga, lawn Checkers or Connect Four. Movies featured include Disney favorites such as “Finding Nemo,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cars,” “The Little Mermaid,” and more.
Renault also has dueling pianos on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. as The Philly Keys create a cozy and fun ambiance in the old historic wine tasting room. So, sing along as you enjoy a glass (or a bottle) or two.
Renault Winery is located at 72 North Breman Avenue, Egg Harbor City. Go to RenaultWinery.com.
Tomasello WineryTomasello Winery has plenty to offer with over 50 homegrown wines and a variety of tasting options.
Their signature wine tasting includes five wines from their collection for $10, while the Riedel Wine tasting includes six wines and a Riedel Degustazione wine glass for $16.
One of the more unique offerings at Tomasello is their opera galas which offer guests an elegant afternoon of wine, music, and fine dining. Guest performers have performed in premier opera houses such as La Scala in Milan, the Met in New York City, Carnegie Hall in New York City and the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.
The intimate setting gives you an unforgettable listening experience paired with an incredible culinary journey as well. At the next opera on Oct. 16, menu highlights include prime rib with horseradish au jus or the cranberry and apple stuffed capon with TW port wine demi-glace, a harvest bounty bisque and mixed greens with toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, gorgonzola, and TW cranberry wine vinaigrette. Dessert features a scrumptious pumpkin cheesecake with caramel drizzle.
Tomasello Winery is located at 225 North White Horse Pike, Hammonton. Go to TomaselloWinery.com.
Balic WineryBalic Winery offers free wine tastings seven days a week, meaning you can try it before you buy it. They have more than 27 award-winning wines with something for everyone from classic reds and whites to pumpkin and mango varieties.
The Winery is also dog friendly, so you can visit with your furry friends – just be sure to keep them on a leash. Better yet, you can meet Mariah, the winery’s 3-year-old golden retriever. Mariah loves visitors and is popular with the regulars. In fact, she has become so popular, that the owner of the winery, Bojan Boskovic, put a picture of the pup on their bottles of wine.
Balic Winery is located at 6623 Harding Highway, Mays Landing. Go to Balic Winery.com.
Cape May Winery
& VineyardThis winery features educational wine tastings every Saturday for those 21 years or older. Each wine tasting is about 40 minutes long and costs $25 per person. Wine prices vary but you can get some bottles for as little as $20.
They also offer a daily tapas menu that features items like a three-cheese board served with truffled lavender honey, apples, pepitas, Marcona almonds and sliced bread; or a crispy hot Nashville chicken slider with citrus-herb mayo and jalapeno coleslaw on a buttery toasted potato roll. They also offer a Grill Night Wednesdays through Aug. 31, which features live music and an entirely different menu. Reservations can be made online.
Cape May Winery is located at 711 Town Bank Road, Cape May. Go to CapeMay Winery.com
Willow Creek
Winery & FarmA gorgeous and relaxing setting, a trip to Willow Creek Winery makes for an enjoyable excursion no matter when you go.
Group wine tastings are $25 per person where you can try three different wines and learn about their vine-to-wine process. Each wine tasting takes about 30 minutes.
Beyond the tastings, one of their do-not-miss events is their weekly Firepit Fridays. Every Friday night from 4 to 8 p.m. they offer live music, locally crafted wine and farm-fresh meals from their grill menu. Friday, July 29, Firepit Friday will feature the music of The Honeyhawks. Reservations are strongly suggested.
Willow Creek Winery & Farm is located at 168 Stevens Street, West Cape May. Go to WillowCreekWinery CapeMay.com.