5 Reasons to Check Out the Ugly Sweater Jitney Tour in A.C.

Did you ever wonder how all of this Ugly Sweater nonsense around Christmas started? Well, it can all be traced back to the 1950s, when ugly “Jingle Bell Sweaters” featured Christmas decorations and became quite popular. The trend disappeared and reappeared in the 1980s thanks to Cliff Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and continued when Marcy Darcy was shamed in “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” but the Ugly Sweater-themed party didn’t happen until the 2000s, when a pair of Canadians launched the first Christmas Sweater Party. Now, it’s so common, even Ozzy Osbourne wears an ugly “Gremlins” sweater on Christmas.
After a year off due to COVID, the awesome Ugly Sweater Jitney Tour returns for the fifth time in Atlantic City, this time jumping around to eight different locations from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, giving you five hours to show off your ugliest – and most fun – Christmas sweater to the masses.
Here are five reasons to check out this year’s Atlantic City Ugly Sweater Jitney Tour:
Eight places to partyWhy show off your “Die Hard” or KISS Christmas sweater at one place when you can do it at eight? This year’s jitney tour will stop at all four Tennessee Avenue hotspots — Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Bar 32, Rhythm & Spirits and the Pic-A-Lilli Pub – plus Orange Loop comrades The Irish Pub and Bourre along with Little Water Distillery and its next-door neighbor brewery The Seed: A Living Beer Project. Maybe you have been to some of them, maybe you have been to all of them, maybe you have been to none of them, but this is a great way to see the awesome bars, restaurants, breweries and distilleries that define Atlantic City other than the casinos, beach and boardwalk.
It’s free!One of the coolest things about the annual Atlantic City Ugly Sweater Jitney Tour is that it’s absolutely free to jump on board the jitney as all of the businesses involved worked together to split the bill so you can have some extra bucks in your pocket to spend on the various specials that will be available at every stop you make. Just park for free at any of the destinations – or better yet, get a ride there – and then jump on the jitney to get to your next party destination. The jitneys will make a constant loop to all of the stops so you can experience all eight spots and show off that ugly sweater that you spent at least $2 on at your local thrift store.
Specials galoreHey, we are all a little cash-strapped around the holidays, so the Atlantic City Ugly Sweater Jitney Tour not only picks up the tab for the transportation, but they also offer amazing specials at all eight stops on the tour. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, for example, will offer all of its holiday beers on draught for just $5, including Conshohocken’s You Can’t Catch Me, Victory Merry Monkey, Neck of the Woods Ho Ho Coquito sour, Fegley’s Rude Elf, Troeg’s Mad Elf, Glasstown A Wonderful Ale and more. The Beer Hall’s awesome coquito cocktail will also be on special featuring Little Water Rum, cream of coconut, vanilla, steeped spices and coconut rim. Rhythm & Spirits will offer $7 old fashioned apple cider with Little Water’s Whitecap Whiskey, $7 Little Water 48 Blocks vodka and tonic and $3 Imperial Lager. Bar 32 will feature $7 intense orange chocolate old fashioned with Whitecap Whiskey and $7 spiked hot chocolate. Little Water will discount their famous Buttered Rum and Merry Mules, and also expect discounted Whitecap Whiskey and other Little Water Distillery drinks at the various locations since Little Water put this whole traveling party together.
Be entertainedSure, it’s probably enough entertainment just to ride around on jitneys and laugh at each others’ ridiculous sweaters, but many of the places on the Ugly Sweater Jitney Tour will offer some sort of music, whether it’s DJ Skyline at Rhythm & Spirits, country rocker Glenn Roberts at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall or Bourre’s lineup of The Washups, Mad Splatter and The Burdens.
Get in the charitable spirit‘Tis the season to help our fellow man, and this year’s Ugly Sweater Jitney Tour will certainly do that as they are asking all partiers to help out “hometown hero” 10-year-old Carter Doorley and the Carter Catches Waves charity. All you have to do is drop off a food donation at Little Water Distillery, Tennessee Ave Beer Hall or Bourre, and they will make sure those items end up in the right hands at the Brigantine Food Pantry, Sister Jean’s Kitchen and the Atlantic City Salvation Army. Items needed include cereal, pasta, small bag snacks, canned tuna, shampoo/conditioner, coffee and trash bags. The Seed will donate $1 to the cause for every beer purchase. Collect a tour punch card and get a stamp at all eight stops, return to the stops between Saturday, Dec. 18, and Friday, Dec. 24, and you will receive a special gift for helping Carter help the community.