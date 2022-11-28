5 Pop Up Holiday Bars to Check out in Atlantic City

If Christmas is your thing, this will surely put some extra jingle in your Kringle! There are a slew of holiday-themed pop-up bars popping up around the Atlantic City casinos, with each of them giving you the perfect opportunity to rock around the Christmas tree (or at the least, indulge in some holiday-themed libations). Grab your friends and get ready to sleigh all day — here are five pop-up holiday bars you need to check out this holiday season.
1. Candy Cane Lounge
Resorts Casino Hotel has transformed Bar One into a holiday themed pop-up with a candy cane twist for the season. Featuring live music every weekend, and drinks like the “Mistletoe Martini” and “Candy Cane Kringle,” Candy Cane Lounge is open through Jan. 3. Get there Saturday for an Ugly Sweater Party—it’s guaranteed to be snow much fun.
2. Winter Wonderland
Bally’s Atlantic City is decking the halls with their first-ever indoor/outdoor holiday Winter Wonderland at The Yard, where holiday décor, holiday cocktails, fire pits and corn hole complement live weekend entertainment and — are you ready? — holiday karaoke! All we want for Christmas is this. This Saturday, grab your most festive jammies and head to Winter Wonderland for a Holiday Pajama Party.
3. Jingle Bell Bar
Do you hear what we hear? It’s the Jingle Bell Bar at Ocean Casino Resort. Located at 1927 Lounge, the Jingle Bell Bar Holiday Pop-Up Experience brings nostalgic décor, themed entertainment and more to the center of Ocean’s nightlife experience. Get there to snap selfies, sing out loud and spread cheer for all to hear this season as you enjoy a list of festive cocktails with names like “Blitzem,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Snow Globe,” “Olaf,” “It’s a Wonderful Old Fashioned,” “Poinsettia Margarita” and “Scrooged”.
4. Tipsy Elf
Leave your elf on the shelf and head to Harrah’s Resort, where Eden Lounge has been revamped into The Tipsy Elf, a winter wonderland full of Christmas-inspired spirits designed to bring the North Pole straight to Atlantic City. Available through Jan. 1, the yuletide libations here include “Christmas Thyme,” “No Snow on Christmas,” “Where’s the Tylenol?” and “Partridge in a Pear Tree Martini.” There’s also a “12 Bites of Christmas” challenge, where guests have to complete 12 challenges to be entered into a drawing for $150-$200 dining credit at any restaurant on the property. In addition to fun and drinks, guests can sign their names on old-school Christmas lights which will be hung over the bar for $5. Even better? You’ll totally be on the nice list — all proceeds from The Tipsy Elf at Eden Lounge will benefit The Food Bank of NJ.
5. Santa’s Gingerbread House at Wild Honey
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Wild Honey Smokehouse & Tavern at Tropicana Atlantic City, with their first annual holiday pop up, Santa’s Gingerbread House at Wild Honey. Running through Jan. 2, the regional BBQ spot will be decked out with all things merry and bright, including trees, wrapping paper walls with present box displays, loads of lights and plenty of places to meet under the mistletoe. Make your spirits bright with holiday sips like the “Kiss Me Mistletoe Cooler,” “The Hibiscus Christmas” or “The Snow Bear,” and do yourself a favor and indulge in the festive food menu—The Big A++ Cinnamon Sugar Donut Sundae will have you as merry as Santa in no time.